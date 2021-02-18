WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: 5 little-known facts ahead of the event

Following NXT TakeOver: Vengeance, WWE's main roster takes center stage this weekend as they present one of the most brutal pay-per-views of the year.

The Elimination Chamber will welcome 12 WWE stars on Sunday night. Superstars from Monday Night RAW will fight for the WWE Championship, while SmackDown's brand will battle for a shot at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship.

There was also a scheduled RAW Women's Championship match, but Lacey Evans' recent pregnancy announcement has left the match up in the air. Meanwhile, Keith Lee's medical status could mean that he's also missing from the United States Championship match.

As of this writing, there are just five matches on the official card for the event. However, two of those, as noted above, are subject to change. Ahead of Elimination Chamber, here are just five little-known facts about the show that every fan should know.

#5 WWE breaks a recent tradition at Elimination Chamber

The Women's Evolution has changed the face of WWE over the past few years. It has allowed women to make history at every given pay-per-view.

In 2018, the first Women's Elimination Chamber match took place. The match saw Alexa Bliss come out on top to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship.

The company then made history in 2019 when it unveiled the Women's Tag Team Championships. Bayley and Sasha Banks won them for the first time inside the Chamber.

Last year, Elimination Chamber was all about the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania. Shayna Baszler made history when she took out every other woman inside the Chamber to earn her shot against Becky Lynch.

Unfortunately for The Queen of Spades, she was unable to dethrone the RAW Women's Champion on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

This year will be a little different, since the men are taking center stage inside the Elimination Chamber structure, As of this writing, the one Women's Championship match on the card could be scrapped entirely.

It is still possible that WWE could announce a women's match from the SmackDown brand as part of the show later this week.