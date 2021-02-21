WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: 5 Superstars who desperately need to win at the PPV

The 2021 edition of Elimination Chamber has a promising match card. We will see some of the top performers in WWE stepping inside the ThunderDome with the sole intention of gaining momentum as we inch closer to WrestleMania. While all of the Superstars deserve to be at the top, a few of them need their respective victories a little more than their counterparts.

In this article, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at Elimination Chamber.

#1 Cesaro (Elimination Chamber match to determine Roman Reigns’ next challenger)

Cesaro deserves a big push on WWE SmackDown

One of the two Elimination Chamber matches scheduled for the pay-per-view will feature six SmackDown Superstars battling it out for a shot at Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship. The booking is well-balanced between the good and bad guys with Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro as the babyfaces and Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and King Corbin as the heels.

The winner of this Elimination Chamber match will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship later in the night. Regardless of his opponent, Reigns will have an advantage since he would be fresh compared to the Superstar, who emerges victorious after a gruesome battle against some of the business' best names.

Since it is doubtful for Reigns to lose his championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, his challenger should also be allowed to leave with a part of the win. The biggest heel in the promotion should be challenged by a babyface who is being billed as an underdog, and Cesaro perfectly fits into that mold.

He has gained a lot of momentum on SmackDown over the last few weeks. His exceptional matches against Daniel Bryan paved the way for his face turn. Cesaro has a lot of momentum ahead of Elimination Chamber, and it would be monumental for him to enter the world title picture – something that he has deserved for a long time in WWE.

Cesaro should be booked strongly inside the Elimination Chamber. The creative have relied heavily on this stipulation to push underused Superstars, and they have done well in their last few attempts. This year should not be any different as a dominant run from Cesaro would help establish him as a genuine threat to Reigns’ championship reign.

Despite losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, Cesaro will still win the sympathy of the WWE Universe, who will root for the talented Superstar in the coming weeks. This will ultimately lay the ground for a title feud between him and Reigns, leading to a well-balanced match at Fastlane. This booking will add more to Reigns’ heel persona. No matter how you see it, this booking decision presents a win-win case at the upcoming pay-per-view.