5 WWE Superstars who could replace Keith Lee in the US title match at Elimination Chamber 2021

Keith Lee isn't officially removed from the Elimination Chamber 2021 pay-per-view, he wasn't mentioned on the RAW before the event. He is scheduled to face Bobby Lashley and Riddle in a United States title triple threat match. Whenever that happens, at least in the last six-eight months, WWE fans automatically assume that it's COVID. It doesn't help that his partner Mia Yim got COVID at the end of January.

Either way, there is a possibility that Keith Lee will be quietly pulled from the match or replaced. If the latter happens, here are five potential candidates to replace Keith Lee at Elimination Chamber:

#5. Braun Strowman - A random but appropriate replacement for Keith Lee

Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is certainly a suitable replacement for Keith Lee, albeit a bit random. Braun Strowman questioned WWE authority figure Adam Pearce about not being selected to compete for the WWE title in the Elimination Chamber match.

If Braun Strowman does happen to replace Keith Lee, then there's no doubt that he should win the title. So far, the only singles gold that Braun Strowman has held are the Intercontinental and Universal Championships.

He also had a couple of brief stints as the RAW Tag Team Champion. While a match against Keith Lee would be a blockbuster one, he would have to replace the former NXT Champion in this case.

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley would be explosive in the ring, and Riddle added to that equation only makes the match more appealing. Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Keith Lee is still the match that we want to see, but Braun Strowman wouldn't be a bad replacement.

Ever since he was written out of RAW, Braun Strowman has taken a bit of a backseat. It seems cyclical with Braun Strowman - WWE either puts him in important spots, or he has no significant role on TV.

Keith Lee, on the other hand, has been important to WWE TV ever since his debut back in the RAW after SummerSlam.