WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: Twitter overjoyed after Edge makes his WrestleMania 37 plans clear

After Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against Daniel Bryan, the winner of the Elimination Chamber match, Edge hit a Spear on The Tribal Chief as payback for what happened on the last episode of SmackDown. In the process, the Royal Rumble 2021 winner also made his intentions clear and confirmed the main event for this year's WrestleMania.

The match was confirmed by Michael Cole and Corey Graves during the Elimination Chamber PPV and the WWE Universe will be finally getting this dream match at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Edge challenging Reigns at WrestleMania 37 was somewhat of a foregone conclusion, considering how the company has booked the interactions between the two Superstars in recent weeks.

Just before Edge had taken down The Tribal Chief with a vicious Spear, Reigns had defeated Daniel Bryan in a pretty one-sided affair that saw the champion taking the advantage of the already tired Bryan, who had won the grueling Elimination Chamber match.

Daniel Bryan came up victorious in a brutal match inside the Elimination Chamber

In the opening match of Elimination Chamber 2021, Daniel Bryan defeated Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Baron Corbin, and Sami Zayn to win the opportunity to challenge Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Bryan put up a towering performance in the match as he entered the bout at No. 1 along with Cesaro and lasted for almost 35 minutes.

After Jey Uso eliminated Kevin Owens and Cesaro, it was down to Bryan and the former tag team champion. The chances looked bleak for Bryan but he wisely blocked a Splash from the top of the pod by Uso with his knees. He followed it with a running knee to pick up the victory.

Despite losing to Reigns at Elimination Chamber, it seems like we'll get a rematch between the two at Fastlane 2021. Considering how Bryan didn't get a fair chance to win today, it seems like the logical move and will also keep Edge and Reigns away for the time being.

With that being said, the main talking point of the night was Edge letting us know his choice. It will be interesting to see the direction WWE will take to book the feud between The Rated-R Superstar and The Tribal Chief.

Let's see how the Twitterati has reacted to Edge challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. The fans also weighed in on the brutal Elimination Chamber match as well.

Advertisement

SmackDown is so good!! Absolutely ready for Roman Reigns to destroy the dream comeback #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/LV6WF06A1E — Phil Chambers (@PhilMyChambers) February 22, 2021

The crowd pyro needs to stay post-covid, and to hell with the consequences. #WWEChamber — Sam Driver (@LessDefined) February 22, 2021

Why is this spear from Edge to Roman Reigns *SOOOOOO* satisfying? #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/jfnp64C7sI — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) February 22, 2021

.@WWEDanielBryan is a special pro wrestler that I hope I get the honor to fight.#WWEChamber — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

Edge just sealed himself a MAJOR “L” at Wrestlemania #WWEChamber — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) February 22, 2021

Edge speared Roman Reigns tonight at #WWEChamber, then pointed at the WrestleMania sign to makes his intentions known for his @WrestleMania title shot.



Let’s



GOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/eGxKk6bM9m — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 22, 2021

Good thing we have fireworks set up on the WrestleMania sign at all times just in case. #WWEChamber — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

Edge spears Roman Reigns and points to the WrestleMania sign!



There you have it. Edge Vs Reigns, locked in. #WWEChamber — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) February 22, 2021

EDGE POINTED TO THE SIGN LFG #WWEChamber — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) February 22, 2021

What a bizarre time to live in...feeling annoyed with a Daniel Bryan win! #WWEChamber — Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) February 22, 2021