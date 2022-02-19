WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: 3 Major returns that could happen

We are mere hours away from WWE's last major stop on the Road to WrestleMania 38 - Elimination Chamber 2022. The premium live event is set to take place at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The card for the show is stacked with multiple dream matches that could end up having huge implications on this year's WrestleMania. To make things even more interesting and to please the crowd in Saudi Arabia, WWE might bring back some major stars.

Let's take a look at three major returns that could happen at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#3 The Undertaker could appear ahead of his Hall of Fame Induction

WWE @WWE #WWEHOF BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost! #WWEHOF https://t.co/nWptEqX1Qy

Arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of all time, The Undertaker, is finally set to enter the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Ahead of his induction, we might see The Phenom give a surprise to his fans in Saudi Arabia by making an appearance at Elimination Chamber.

The fans there love to see legends from the past and WWE already has the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and Lita on the card. Having someone like The Undertaker show up would surely be a cherry on top of the cake to treat the fans!

#2 Asuka could return to set up her WrestleMania match

Elimination Chamber could be an ideal spot for WWE to book a major return ahead of WrestleMania 38 to strengthen the women's division. Yes, we are talking about the long-awaited comeback of former RAW Women's Champion Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been out of action for quite some time now due to a shoulder injury. According to the latest reports, she is expected to return as soon as the end of this month. We might see her show up in Saudi Arabia, possibly replace one of the competitors in the Chamber match to determine the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

#1 Cody Rhodes could make his shocking return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Cody (Rhodes) is going to WWE and he's going to get a big push.



Vince McMahon is going to treat this as a big deal. Everybody I talked to thinks Vince loves the idea of acquiring a co-founder and EVP and, you know, main event wrestler.”



- Wade Keller

(via PWTorch) “Cody (Rhodes) is going to WWE and he's going to get a big push. Vince McMahon is going to treat this as a big deal. Everybody I talked to thinks Vince loves the idea of acquiring a co-founder and EVP and, you know, main event wrestler.”- Wade Keller(via PWTorch) https://t.co/c2nttK93Yn

The wrestling world is still in shock over Cody Rhodes' departure from All Elite Wrestling. One of the pillars who started the new wrestling promotion, Rhodes was an Executive Vice President in AEW. Now, he is reportedly on his way back to WWE and the fans are excited to see him return to the promotion where he started his career.

While there is no official confirmation or date set for his WWE return, it could happen as soon as WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. He doesn't need to show up physically at the show, but a vignette hyping up his return would be enough to get the fans talking. Over the last few years, we have seen several major stars jump ships from WWE to AEW. This could end up being the first major jump from AEW to WWE.

How will the fans welcome Cody Rhodes? Who could his first big return match be against? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

