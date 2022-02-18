WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: 5 Interesting facts and stats you need to know

WWE presents Elimination Chamber live from Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening as the final premium live event on the Road to WrestleMania.

The card is stacked and has major implications heading into the biggest event of the year, with several Championships including the WWE, Universal and RAW Women's titles on the line.

The Elimination Chamber structure has been cruel and unforgiving throughout its history and has also made for some interesting facts and stats, something that is expected to continue this weekend.

The following article looks at just five of the most interesting facts and stats heading into this weekend's event.

#5. Charlotte Flair won't be defending her Championship for the fifth consecutive live event at Elimination Chamber

Charlotte Flair is set to team with Sonya Deville against the team of Naomi and Ronda Rousey this weekend in the Middle East. This means that Flair won't be defending her Championship for the fifth month in a row as part of the company's premium live event.

The SmackDown Women's Champion last defended her Championship on a major show at Extreme Rules back in September when she was able to defeat Alexa Bliss and later destroy Lily but has since not been expected to put her title on the line.

Flair wrestled at both The Royal Rumble and Survivor Series but wasn't part of matches that required her to defend her Championship. On the flip side, Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Lita on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia.

Lynch defended her title at Extreme Rules, Crown Jewel, Day One, The Royal Rumble and will do the same at Elimination Chamber, whilst Flair will be spared a singles match.

Ronda Rousey recently chose Charlotte Flair as her opponent at WrestleMania, which means that she will have gone 188 days without defending her Championship at a major event by the time she is part of WWE's biggest show of the year.

Becky Lynch's WrestleMania opponent is expected to be revealed at Elimination Chamber if she is able to retain her Championship.

Edited by Brandon Nell