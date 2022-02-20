WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: 5 Mistakes that were made

WWE traveled out to the Middle East for the first time in 2022 to present the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. There was just one title change as part of the event, whilst one title match was scrapped and another was made official for WrestleMania.

It's unclear why the Viking Raiders vs The Uso's match didn't get underway, and WWE opted instead to have a beatdown angle. The RAW Women's Championship match was made official for WrestleMania after Becky Lynch defeated Lita and Bianca Belair was able to walk out victorious in her first Elimination Chamber match.

It was a stacked event that has now planted all the seeds for WrestleMania, but that doesn't mean the show wasn't without mistakes. In this list, let's take a look at 5 mistakes that were made at the Premium Live Event:

#5. Alexa Bliss made her long-overdue return only to lose the Elimination Chamber

Alexa Bliss' return at Elimination Chamber was built several weeks ahead of the match itself, with Bliss' slot being left open until the announcement was made on the final RAW ahead of the show.

During the match, Bliss' entrance was left until the end and she was even given her own swing inside the Chamber. None of this changed the outcome of the match since Bliss was just another woman on Belair's hitlist as she made her match against Becky Lynch official.

Bliss was pinned following a KOD, even though she was the final woman in The Chamber with Belair after Rhea Ripley suffered the same fate.

Bliss' return should have been much bigger, she shouldn't have been squashed. Fans had waited months for her to walk back down the ramp. That role in the Chamber could have been played by any other woman on RAW but instead, WWE chose Alexa Bliss and now she has to push forward following a huge loss on the Road to WrestleMania.

PWInsider noted that there was going to be a double pin in order to protect Bliss, but the company obviously decided against this at the last minute and gave Belair the win.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun