WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Predicting the result of each title match on the card

We are all set for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022, scheduled for this Saturday. So far, four title matches have been confirmed for the upcoming premium live event. Two of those championship bouts will feature Hall of Famers going up against the biggest superstars on the main roster today.

Here, we predict the results of each title match confirmed for Elimination Chamber. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg (Universal Championship match)

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will return to compete in a title match this Saturday at Elimination Chamber. Earlier this month, he made a huge return on SmackDown and challenged Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the gold.

He declared The Tribal Chief his next target, and now, Reigns has to put his title on the line at the upcoming premium live event.

While Goldberg is iconic in the pro-wrestling business, it would be far-fetched to believe that he will put an end to Reigns' historic title reign. The creative team has a big match in the making with Brock Lesnar set to challenge Roman Reigns for the championship at WrestleMania.

Thus, we might not see the title change hands just yet. However, we expect both superstars to engage in a brief but competitive in-ring encounter.

Result: Roman Reigns retains his Universal Championship

#2 Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship)

WWE @WWE



@fightbobby #WWERaw Anyone stepping up to The All Mighty? "I HAVE DESTROYED EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM." Anyone stepping up to The All Mighty? "I HAVE DESTROYED EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM."@fightbobby #WWERaw https://t.co/eCBPSB6TJe

The Men's Elimination Chamber match will witness Bobby Lashley putting the WWE Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle, and Austin Theory.

All five challengers will look to walk out of the steel structure with the gold, but it is highly unlikely that The All Mighty will lose his title just yet.

It should be noted that WWE is planning a title match between Lesnar and Lashley at a mega event next month. Brock Lesnar has the best chance at dethroning Bobby Lashley, but he will most likely do the same at Madison Square Garden.

The creative team would not want to compromise Lashley's credibility by ending his title reign in less than a month.

Result: Bobby Lashley retains his WWE Championship

#3 Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita (RAW Women's Championship match)

WWE @WWE



Get an exclusive look at Lita's intense preparation for her dream showdown with @AmyDumas "The success I'm after is walking away as a champion."Get an exclusive look at Lita's intense preparation for her dream showdown with @BeckyLynchWWE at #WWEChamber "The success I'm after is walking away as a champion."Get an exclusive look at Lita's intense preparation for her dream showdown with @BeckyLynchWWE at #WWEChamber! @AmyDumas https://t.co/qSyGPfkVuW

Another Hall of Famer will compete in a title match this year at Elimination Chamber. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is set to defend her gold against Lita in a singles match this Saturday.

While the build-up in this feud has been impressive, it is still not enough to hint at a potential title change at the premium live event.

Lita has also said that she has no plans with WWE following Elimination Chamber, which hints that her title feud will end this weekend. The Hall of Famer has had an enjoyable run since her return in January. Unfortunately, it is highly unlikely that she will dominate the title picture as we advance.

Instead, WWE will look towards building Big Time Becks' next title challenger, who will be revealed this Saturday as well.

Result: Becky Lynch retains the RAW Women's Championship

#4 The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders (SmackDown Tag Team Championship match)

John @JohnWalters_8



#SmackDown | @WWEUsos The Usos attack The Viking Raiders and they steal their helmets The Usos attack The Viking Raiders and they steal their helmets #SmackDown | @WWEUsos https://t.co/n3aMkYRGp7

The final title match on this list will discuss The Usos. The members of the Bloodline will put their SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line in a match against The Viking Raiders.

Since winning the titles, Jey and Jimmy Uso have dominated the blue brand's tag team division. And their feud with The Viking Raiders has been far from compelling enough to expect a title change.

While Erik and Ivar are good competitors, they haven't been booked to their full strengths on SmackDown. They don't appear to be the duo that can dethrone The Usos as the champions.

Instead, the creative team will involve The Bloodline members differently. Probably in a more balanced title feud on the road to WrestleMania.

Result: The Usos retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Edited by Kaushik Das