WWE Elimination Chamber 2023- 4 things Brock Lesnar can do at the show

Brock Lesnar returned at RAW is XXX to exact his revenge on Bobby Lashley, who had left him in a heap at Crown Jewel last November. Lesnar cost Lashley the United States Championship, but The All Mighty returned the favor in the Men's Royal Rumble Match when he quickly eliminated The Beast.

The Beast Incarnate vs. The All Mighty: Part 3 seems to be the ultimate goal. WWE is seemingly building towards a rubber match between the two wrestling titans, which may occur at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. However, there is one significant roadblock on The Road to 'Mania in the form of the Elimination Chamber event.

As of the latest news, Lesnar is confirmed for the upcoming premium live event. In this listicle, we explore four possible options for The Beast Incarnate.

#4. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley III occurs at Elimination Chamber

They will cross paths in the wrestling ring again.

With one victory apiece and brewing animosity, it is only a matter of time before The Beast and Lashley lock horns in a wrestling ring again. While Meltzer believes the rubber match will occur at 'Mania, WWE could quickly book it for Elimination Chamber.

Considering Brock Lesnar's star power, the decision to move up the rubber match to the Montreal show could draw in a massive number of casual fans. Furthermore, it would also effectively end the feud instead of unnecessarily prolonging the eventual outcome.

#3. The Beast is a Special Guest on MVP's "VIP Lounge"

If the goal is to do Lesnar vs. Lashley at 'Mania, a non-wrestling segment at Elimination Chamber may be a logical option. Although he isn't one for talking, MVP, a close friend of Lashley who has tried to rekindle old alliances, may invite The Beast to an exclusive edition of the "VIP Lounge."

Expect the veteran to run his mouth until The Conqueror sets him straight, prompting The All Mighty to come out and engage in a wild brawl that the entire locker room could break up.

#2. Brock Lesnar faces Omos

Omos may have his work cut out for him at Elimination Chamber

The Colossus has been MVP's insurance policy over the past few months. Furthermore, considering the former United States Champion's interest in Lashley, Omos also assisted The All Mighty in earning a championship opportunity at Austin Theory's title at RAW is XXX.

Hence, MVP can enlist Omos to do his bidding again, but the task will be much more difficult this time around. The Nigerian Giant might have to battle The Beast Incarnate. Granted, this would mean a loss for the seven-footer, but it will allow Brock Lesnar to gain more momentum and heat heading into 'Mania.

#1. A confrontation between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley leads to a Hurt Business reunion

MVP's primary motive for pursuing Bobby Lashley is to rekindle a full-fledged Hurt Business reunion. This also explains his interest in the forgotten tag team duo of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. The faction may get back together soon, possibly at Elimination Chamber.

WWE could casually advertise an Arm-Wrestling Contest or staredown between Brock Lesnar and Lashley for the show. However, things could quickly go south for The Beast when this is revealed to be a ruse. Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and potentially, Omos could attack The Conqeuror, leaving him vulnerable to The All Mighty.

This would be the perfect catalyst for a Hurt Business reunion and establish the heel-face dynamic of the program.

