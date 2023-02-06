WWE Elimination Chamber 2023: 4 Things Edge can do at the show

In Michael Cole's words, "Judgment Day" came for The Judgment Day when Edge returned at the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble to exact his vengeance on the faction he created. The Hall of Famer quickly eliminated Damian Priest and Finn Balor before the latter intervened to toss him over the top rope.

Beth Phoenix also returned to set Rhea Ripley straight on the entranceway at the same event. The Grit Couple have their intentions clear: they're here to end The Judgment Day, which has caused them immeasurable pain.

Elimination Chamber will emanate from Montreal, Canada. It is common knowledge that Edge is a Canadian. Thus, he will definitely be involved in the upcoming premium live event in some capacity.

#4. Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a Mixed Tag Team Match

The most likely and logical scenario is for WWE to book a massive Mixed Tag Team match between the two sides. The Grit Couple vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley has all the makings of a stellar contest that could set the tone for everyone's WrestleMania plans.

In fact, Xero News is reporting that this match is set to be announced for Elimination Chamber on the upcoming February 6 edition of RAW. The beauty of this potential Mixed Tag Match is its unpredictability.

Following Judgment Day's heinous actions at Extreme Rules that put The Grit Couple on the shelf, they deserve their comeuppance. The problem is Ripley is the 2023 Women's Rumble winner, and she can't afford such a massive loss on The Road to WrestleMania.

#3. The Rated-R Superstar signs a contract for a Hell in a Cell match against Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39

This was the original plan for the Rumble.

Although he ended up returning in the Men's Rumble match, original plans called for Edge, with shades of The Brood, to take on "Demon" Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell in the Alamodome. Those plans never came to fruition because they have reportedly been saved for a later event.

The eventual payoff of the Edge-Judgment Day narrative should occur inside HIAC, which was historically used to settle such deeply personal rivalries. Furthermore, the stipulation is the only way they can top their "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules in terms of brutality and storytelling.

Although it seems like WWE will use a Mixed Tag Match to set up the HIAC match at WrestleMania, a simple, old-fashioned contract signing to make the final battle official would also accomplish the same goal without any overkill.

#2. The Ultimate Opportunist costs Damian Priest the United States Championship

These two rivals have a score to settle.

A six-man Elimination Chamber match for Austin Theory's United States Championship has also been confirmed for the Montreal show. Four competitors have been announced, with two qualifying match-ups set for the upcoming edition of RAW.

According to Xero News, Montez Ford is expected to win his qualifying match against Elias. The second qualifier will see Judgment Day's Damian Priest take on Angelo Dawkins, for which no spoilers are present. However, Priest seems like the odds-on favorite considering the protection he receives.

Having said that, The Archer of Infamy will enter the chamber, but maybe he won't walk out with the US Title because of a furious and vengeful Rated-R Superstar. This would be a great way to stick it to Priest, the first to strike a blow on Edge during the betrayal of Judgment Day.

#1. Edge sits at ringside for Beth Phoenix vs. Rhea Ripley

Instead of a Mixed Tag Match, WWE could also opt for a standard singles contest between Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley, which obviously cannot occur at Mania. This would accomplish three goals.

First, Ripley would receive a massive rub by pinning a celebrated Hall of Famer like The Glamazon. Secondly, it can set up Edge vs. Balor for Mania without either man taking a pinfall, which could potentially damage their aura. Lastly, it could pave the way for a Mixed Tag Match on RAW in the coming weeks.

The Ultimate Opportunist could cheer his wife on and ensure a fair fight by keeping Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Balor out of the picture.

