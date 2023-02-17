WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, landmark program highlighted - 11 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 weekend is here and fans are certainly excited. The programming lineup for Peacock and the WWE Network is stacked thanks in part to the major event.

More specifically, this weekend will see 11 new programs added on-demand. This is in addition to multiple full-length videos being made available throughout the week.

Monday featured a new episode of RAW Talk while Tuesday saw the prior week's edition of NXT made available on-demand. An episode of Monday Night RAW from January was added on Wednesday alongside an episode of The Bump featuring Mia Yim. Lastly, a new episode of This Week In WWE was added to the archives on Thursday.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is the major focus of the weekend, and with the big event comes several related shows, along with a bundle of other content, including in-ring and original programming. What's all set to arrive?

Below are 11 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#11. The SmackDown LowDown will be available

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown is set to stream on Saturday, February 18th beginning at 12 PM EST. Each episode features Matt Camp & Jackie Redmond breaking down the events of SmackDown with interviews spliced in from the arena.

Last week's episode of The SmackDown LowDown featured three big interviews, with a total of six wrestlers highlighted. Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, and the Imperium trio of Guther, Ludwig Kaiser, & Giovanni Vinci were all given mic time. Guests for the next episode haven't yet been revealed.

#10. WWE Main Event & #9. Friday Night SmackDown, two recently aired shows will be added on-demand

The Bloodline

Two programs that recently aired across other platforms will become available on Peacock & WWE Network for the first time. These shows aired weeks ago but couldn't be added immediately due to television & streaming contractual obligations.

WWE Main Event from February 2nd, 2023 will be available starting Saturday, February 18th. The show resumed the theme of RAW vs. NXT after a brief break the prior week. Shelton Benjamin clashed with Damon Kemp in the opener while Tony D'Angelo battled Akira Tozawa in the main event.

Friday Night SmackDown from January 20th, 2023 will become available on-demand beginning on Sunday, February 19th. The program featured a big-time hit-and-run attack from Kevin Owens and further drama brewing within The Bloodline.

#8. La Previa & #7. WWE's The Bump, two shows previewing WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will stream

Kayla Braxton hosts The Bump

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will stream on Saturday, February 18th, but two preview shows will be available on-demand to hype up the big event earlier that same day. These videos will feature interviews with various WWE Superstars.

The first program will be the Spanish language show La Previa beginning at 10 AM EST. Secondly, a bonus episode of WWE's The Bump hosted by Matt Camp, Kayla Braxton, and Ryan Pappolla will stream at 3 PM EST.

#6. wXw Wrestling will offer a full show

A major wXw Wrestling event held near the end of last year will be added to the archives on Saturday, February 18th. The event, wXw 22nd Anniversary, celebrated another birthday for the German indie wrestling promotion.

This upcoming show features eight matches on the main card. wXw regulars appear alongside former WWE Superstars Axel Tischer and Metehan, previously known as Alexander Wolfe and Teoman. A Ladder Match between Maggot and Ahura was also on the card.

#5. WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Kickoff & #4. WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will air

The weekend will feature a major Premium Live Event along with a one hour Kickoff show. WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is set to stream on Saturday, February 18th beginning at 8 PM EST.

The show will be headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Two Elimination Chamber Matches will also be on the card, along with Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley.

Prior to the main card, a one-hour Kickoff show will air to preview all of the action. The WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Kickoff will begin at 7 PM EST. If recent events are any indication, no matches will be on the Kickoff show.

#3. WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Press Conference

Triple H at a press conference

The action in Montreal may end when the final bell rings, but fans can still check out more programming late Saturday night. On February 18th, World Wrestling Entertainment will stream the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Press Conference immediately after the big show ends.

Guests for the press conference haven't yet been revealed, but it will likely include Paul "Triple H" Levesque and a handful of winners from the Premium Live Event. Press from various outlets will send questions towards Triple H and a handful of superstars.

#2. NXT Level Up is set to stream

Valentina Feroz vs. Ivy Nile

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream on WWE Network & Peacock on Friday, February 17th at 10 PM EST. As a weekly reminder, the show will not be available on-demand following the initial streaming for Peacock subscribers for over two weeks due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

This week's episode will feature three bouts. Ivy Nile, who has been undefeated on Level Up, will take on Valentina Feroz in the main event. The card will also feature Xyon Quinn vs. Oba Femi and Dante Chen in singles competition against a debuting superstar.

#1. WWE This Is Awesome will air

This Is Awesome graphic

A new episode of WWE This Is Awesome will be available on-demand on Friday, February 17th at 10 AM EST. The special is titled WWE This Is Awesome: Most Awesome RAW Moments.

The original, hosted by Gregory Miller, will celebrate the best of Monday Night RAW just a few weeks after the major event turned 30 years old. You can check out the official, albeit somewhat generic, synopsis from WWE down below:

"Celebrate WWE’s awesome history with host Greg Miller and the Superstars themselves. Relive the moments that made you go, 'This is Awesome!'"

The program has a run time of under an hour. Stars appearing on the upcoming special include the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Becky Lynch, John Cena, Shawn Michaels, and many others.

