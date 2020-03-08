WWE Elimination Chamber: 3 things that shouldn't happen at the PPV and 3 things that should

The last PPV before WrestleMania is bound to be interesting

We are all set for tonight’s Elimination Chamber that will see multiple titles on the line. The Tag Team Championships from both brands will be on the line, while Braun Strowman will defend his Intercontinental Championship in a 3-on-1 handicap match. Andrade will also defend his United States Championship against Humberto Carrillo.

One of the two Elimination Chamber matches scheduled for tonight will see six Superstars battling it out for a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship. The winner will face Becky Lynch for her title at WrestleMania. In addition, AJ Styles will lock horns with Aleister Black in a no-disqualification match.

Since this is the last PPV before WrestleMania, a lot of storylines will start taking shape based on the events that unfold. Even though a lot of matches were added to the card quite late, there are always a few surprises in store.

In this article, we will take a look at a few things that should happen at the show and a few things that shouldn’t. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#3 Shouldn’t happen: Braun Strowman loses his title

Will the 'Monster Among Men' prevail against three opponents?

At the Elimination Chamber PPV, Braun Strowman is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against the team of Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro in a 3-on-3 handicap match. While the odds are stacked against the ‘Monster Among Men’, he should not lose his title tonight at the pay-per-view.

Strowman won his first title on the main roster after defeating Nakamura. He has always been over with the crowd and is depicted as a monster. Unfortunately, he was rarely included in the title picture. But now that he has finally managed to get his hands on the gold, he shouldn’t lose it in an unfair match up.

We have seen Strowman single-handedly destroying multiple opponents including the time when he won the RAW Tag Team Championships all by himself. He is expected to dominate but might also fall victim to old tricks used against him.

Hopefully, WWE will allow him to prevail over his opponents and retain his title so that he can have a compelling match at WrestleMania.

