5 biggest questions from WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Brock Lesnar's win; Icon to retire?

WWE returned to Saudi Arabia for Elimination Chamber this year. The company booked several championship matches for the show to entertain its international fans.

Goldberg returned for another championship match as he took on Roman Reigns for the Universal title. It looks like Reigns could have ended The Icon’s legendary career at the show.

Drew McIntyre competed against Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Even after suffering a bad bump, Moss completed the match. What’s next for The Scottish Psychopath after his win over Moss?

Ronda Rousey made Sonya Deville tap out even though she had one arm tied behind her back. Will the outcome of the match have any effect on Rousey’s rivalry with Charlotte Flair?

Lita failed to defeat Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley suffered an injury that forced him to walk out of the Chamber match.

There were many highs and lows throughout the night as WWE booked a loaded card for the show. Take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE Elimination Chamber this year.

#5 In our list of biggest questions from WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Should Goldberg retire after his loss?

Goldberg returned to WWE once again for a shot at the Universal Championship. The veteran challenged Roman Reigns for the title at Elimination Chamber.

Goldberg was sure that he could put The Tribal Chief away and win the championship, and he even came close to putting the Universal Champion away on a couple of occasions in the short match.

However, Reigns got the better of Goldberg and choked him out to retain his title. It was a decent finish that protected the Hall of Famer from a pin.

Although Goldberg has made several returns in the past few years, in recent appearances, he has been somewhat overexposed with the mystique wearing off.

Should The Icon finally retire after competing in the dream match at Elimination Chamber? Should Roman Reigns be the final man to defeat Goldberg in WWE?

NIGHT NIGHT GOLDBERG Roman remains the most dominant champion of ALLLLLLLLLLL time..NIGHT NIGHT GOLDBERG #WWEChamber

It was clear that the veteran still had a little left in the tank in Saudi Arabia. However, he should look to retire on a high rather than stretch his career more. It would be best for him to say goodbye to his fans.

