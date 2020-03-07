WWE Elimination Chamber (8th March 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Elimination Chamber

Who will survive the Chamber?

We have reached the final stop before WrestleMania 36 as WWE brings us the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. While the time between Super ShowDown and this Sunday's event has been short, the creative team has compiled a very strong card with some solid matches.

Aleister Black will look to get revenge on AJ Styles in a No Disqualification match with the presence of a certain Deadman hanging over it. Humberto Carrillo and Andrade resume their fight over the United States Championship, while Braun Strowman has a tough task ahead of him as he faces Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Street Profits will put the RAW Tag Team Titles on the line against former champions, Seth Rollins and Murphy as The Monday Night Messiah and his disciple will look to regain the gold before shifting their attention to Kevin Owens.

The focus of the WWE Universe will be on the two Elimination Chamber matches. Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riott will battle it out to get a shot at Becky Lynch and her RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. The Queen Of Spades is the odds on favorite to win but to count out the rest of the five Superstars will be foolish.

The Man has certainly selected her pick but who would survive the dreaded structure?

Heavy Machinery were on a roll on SmackDown this week and fell to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at the final hurdle in the Gauntlet match. Otis and Tucker showed that they are a legit threat to The Miz and John Morrison's title reign and it will be interesting to see who will emerge on top in this matchup.

Will we have new SmackDown Tag Team Champions by the end of the night?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE Elimination Chamber location, date and start time

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Day and Date: Sunday, 8th March 2020

Start Time: 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT (US) | 11 PM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Elimination Chamber?

Elimination Chamber can be watched live on WWE Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on WWE Network and BT Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Elimination Chamber (India)?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 4:30 AM on March 9th.

