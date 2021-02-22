WWE Elimination Chamber kickoff match to affect tonight's main card

Typically, whatever match WWE schedules for pay-per-view kickoff shows rarely involve any actual stakes. But due to Keith Lee's absence from tonight's Elimination Chamber due to injury, that's about to change.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, tonight's multi-man match on the kickoff show will see the winner go onto the main card. The winner will be inserted into the United States title triple threat match with Riddle and Bobby Lashley.

The kickoff match's original plan was to be a battle royal, but that could change before WWE officially makes an announcement.

You won’t want to miss a moment of the action on the #WWEChamber Kickoff! https://t.co/GK6AAMHKQe — WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2021

Who will earn a shot to compete for the WWE United States Championship tonight?

It is undoubtedly fascinating to point out that WWE, for some reason, insists on making this match a triple threat.

This could mean that WWE plans to get the United States Championship off Lashley tonight without him taking the pinfall or submission. It would set him up for something more significant at WrestleMania; perhaps a WWE Championship match with Drew McIntyre?

If Lashley retains tonight, it must mean that he will defeat whoever wins tonight's kickoff match, and the company wanted to protect Riddle instead. Either way, this is certainly an intriguing development.

Who do you think will be added to tonight's WWE United States Championship match at Elimination Chamber Do you think we're getting a title change tonight? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.