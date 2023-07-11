WWE erasing NXT storyline memories with Ricochet vs. Logan Paul? What fans must know

Logan Paul and Ricochet have had a few run-ins over the past few months, laying the foundation for a fantastic rivalry ahead of SummerSlam 2023. Both superstars gave fans numerous memorable moments with their moves at Royal Rumble 2023 and Money in the Bank, setting the stage for their one-on-one battle.

After The One and Only's confrontation with Paul on this week's RAW, many viewers may be trying to relate the angle to one of Ricochet's NXT storylines. During their tenures in WWE's third brand, the former Intercontinental Champion and Velveteen Dream engaged in an exciting rivalry. Both superstars promised to do something better than the other did.

Like the NXT storyline, Ricochet tried to intimidate his current rival, Logan Paul, with an insane aerial sequence on this week's RAW. While the two angles are of similar nature, WWE is not trying to erase the NXT feud memories that the RAW Superstar had with Dream despite the latter not being part of the company anymore.

The interaction between Paul and Ricochet could have been the creative team's attempt to recreate the magic of the iconic feud.

Following the spot, The Maverick stated on RAW that he wasn't interested in TikTok moments. Paul claimed that he doesn't create moments because he is the moment.

Who was the key man behind Logan Paul and Ricochet's recent interaction?

Until their clash at Royal Rumble 2023, no one would have imagined Paul and Ricochet would feud with each other in WWE. However, the two are currently at odds, and fans are interested to see what's next in their compelling rivalry.

According to Fightful Select, Shane Helms produced the segment between Logan Paul and Ricochet on this week's RAW. Besides that, the WWE veteran has consistently mentored The Maverick since the latter signed with the company last year.

Paul's mainstream popularity and remarkable in-ring work have played a significant role in his meteoric rise in the company. He has locked horns with numerous top names over the past year, including Seth Rollins and The Miz. In his second one-on-one bout, he challenged Roman Reigns for the latter's title.

A lot of credit for Paul's success should go to the former Cruiserweight Champion. Helms has not only been involved in Logan Paul's storylines but has also helped him improve his in-ring work.

