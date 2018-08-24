WWE Evolution 2018: 3 matches that must happen at the show

Evolve for good

WWE has done everything in their power to make Women's wrestling and specially termed,'Women's revolution' an essential part of their business.

What started with a tweet from AJ Lee has turned into a moment that is loved by all. In case, you have forgotten, read this article to understand my viewpoint about this show.

WWE has pushed boundaries for the 'divas' and turned them into 'superstars,' and we have seen them compete in grueling matches like Hell in A Cell, Ironman Match among others and re-defined the way we see women's wrestling.

After a match of that stature coming from the brand that creates stars of the future, WWE announced a women's only pay-per-view, and it was the announcement that broke the glass ceiling and elevated not just the meaning of being a 'female superstar' in the WWE, but also a performer.

This announcement started the speculation of what matches must and will happen at this pay-per-view, but no one has any clear idea. With just Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm as part of 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament final match and Alexa Bliss vs. Trish Stratus announced for the show, the entire show's match card is open to WWE Universe's imagination.

In this article, I take a look at 3 matches that will or must happen at WWE Evolution:

#3 Bayley Versus Sasha Banks

Will the boss and hug connection break soon?

The Boss and Hig connection haven't really created waves, thanks to a counseling session storyline that didn't entice fans, and then the automatic love between the two is something that is hard to accept for anyone.

A change in this mundane storyline could come when we see Bayley snap at the boss again, and instead of being a babyface, turns heel to give another great match just like they did at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn.

