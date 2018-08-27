Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Evolution: 3 Rumours You Need To Know

Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
Feature
1.84K   //    27 Aug 2018, 10:50 IST

WWE will be hosting its first ever all-women's pay-per-view event called 'Evolution' in October.

WWE Evolution might be almost two months away but that has not stopped fans from speculating about the big names that are going to return and matches that are going to happen at the historic event.

A few legends have already been confirmed to appear at the event while rumours are swirling around that a few more might be appearing although they have not been announced by the WWE till now.

Here we take a look at 3 rumours that you absolutely need to know about.

#3 Michelle McCool will return

McC
McCool is one of the greatest women's wrestlers of the 21st century.

McCool is a former two-time Women's Champion and two-time Divas Champion. She was easily one of the highlights of the WWE women's division following the Attitude Era. Currently, she enjoys a happily married life with a certain Mark Calaway.

Very few women in WWE history have ever possessed the combination of size and athleticism that McCool has. And she looked superb earlier this year when she made a surprise appearance at the first ever women's Royal Rumble match.

The WWE has not officially announced anything about her return yet. But she was pictured on a poster for Evolution at the Barclays Center in an advertising blunder.

