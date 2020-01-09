WWE EVP Triple H teases in-ring retirement

WWE EVP Triple H recently held a conference call ahead of NXT UK Takeover Blackpool II, and discussed a bunch of topics. The Game talked about wanting to wrestle with the current crop of stars, and teased that he's done being an in-ring performer. Triple H added that he is at an age where he simply won't be able to hang in the ring and perform the moves that the Superstars of the present are capable of pulling off.

"Sometimes I look at the talent and I think, oh man, if I was 25 and could step in the ring with them – but then the reality quickly comes back to me. 'You’re not 25 and you can’t do that!'"

"The business evolves, and in some way – I look at it, from a storytelling standpoint, that’s what we’re sort of teaching them and that comes from experience. But the physicality of it and the things that a lot of talent are able to do – I couldn’t do that anyway!"

Triple H hasn't been a part of the in-ring action much lately, and wrestled only two PPV matches last year: a No Holds Barred brawl against Batista at WrestleMania 35, and a singles match against Randy Orton at Super ShowDown.