Kane reveals biggest regret about his unmasking on WWE RAW

Kane was unmasked back in 2003, on an episode of RAW

WWE veteran Kane will be a guest on the upcoming edition of Steve Austin’s The Broken Skull Sessions. WWE recently uploaded a clip from the interview, which sees Kane talking about his unmasking, and his biggest regret with the same.

Kane revealed that his wife loved his long hair, and she wasn't thrilled with him shaving off his hair for the segment. Kane added that about halfway through the shave, he realized that he has to pick his kids up from school, while donning the new look.

I actually was a little nervous, though, because I hadn’t told my wife about this, and my wife loved my long hair, and I wanted her to see it and be shocked just like everybody else, and she was. So, when I talked to her after the match, that didn't go very well.

And they get about halfway through, and Bruce [Prichard] goes ‘Stop! I need to show Vince,’ I should have said right then keep going, and of course in the heat of the moment I’m like oh yeah, this is going to be awesome, and then yeah, I’m sitting there like, wait a second, I got to go to like…Outback, with this, I got to pick my kids up at school.

Kane's unmasking is regarded is one of the most memorable moments in the storied history of Monday Night RAW. After losing to Triple H on the June 23, 2003 episode of RAW, Kane removed his mask and turned on his partner Rob Van Dam, thus turning heel.