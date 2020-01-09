Nikki Bella hints at not getting married anytime soon

As reported previously, former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella is now engaged with Artem Chigvintsev, her former "Dancing With The Stars" partner. It was revealed on Instagram that Chigvintsev proposed to Nikki back in November in France, to which she responded with a yes.

Nikki has now uploaded a new video on the official Youtube channel of The Bella Twins. The former WWE Diva thanked her fans for their support through thick and thin, and added that it meant a lot to her and Artem. She also talked about getting Brie to teach her a bit about cooking. Nikki finished off by hinting that she's in no rush to have the wedding, and it won't be happening any time soon.

"We just really feel loved right now and it's so good, and I'm going to wait for another vlog with Artem to talk details and all that fun stuff, and maybe I'll get Brie to teach me some stuff in the kitchen so I can become a better cook when I become a wife, right? Maybe? But yeah I definitely want to bring wedding planning to this channel and all that kind of stuff, but there's no rush. So that's not going to happen any time soon. I love you all."

Nikki and Artem were partners on the season 25 of Dancing With The Stars, and the couple has been in a relationship since January 2019.