WWE Exclusive: Drew McIntyre wants a match against the returning Goldberg 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Exclusive
219   //    14 May 2019, 12:04 IST

We connected with the Scottish Psychopath during a WWE teleconference
We connected with the Scottish Psychopath during a WWE teleconference

Recently, the kind folks in WWE India and Sony Entertainment Television invited me to a teleconference featuring Drew McIntyre. This was right before the previous episode of WWE RAW, where he took on The Big Dog, Roman Reigns.

I had a chance to ask him three questions and here they are for your reading pleasure. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts in the comments.

It was recently announced that Goldberg is returning to WWE. What are your thoughts about this?

McIntyre: I hope I can get a match with him, so I can beat him. Goldberg is somebody I used to watch as a kid. He has incredible intensity. I'm known for my intensity myself so it'll be pretty cool to actually have a match with him.

What do you think of Bray Wyatt's new character?

McIntyre: Same as everyone else. I don't know (chuckles). It's so different that it's hard to put into words right now, but I know the man behind the character and I know how clever and creative he is. He can make anything work. So, if he's able to be everything he's able to be, he will be very successful.

Having worked with him before, what do you think of Kofi Kingston being the face of SmackDown Live?

McIntyre: Very happy. Kofi is somebody who's been around for a long time like myself. I remember when I first came to America, I was on SmackDown very quickly. He came up on the road from FCW- Florida Championship Wrestling, which was just a developmental territory at the time.

I remember him getting in the ring and just how good he was. And to see his journey, pretty much like myself, having so many ups and downs...mostly ups. He won pretty much every title there is to win. He had huge success with the New Day and everyone assumed that it was due. To actually see him get that opportunity with the crowd behind him and to see him win the title, I'm very happy for him.

Be sure to catch Drew McIntyre every week on RAW, only on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3. Special thanks to Akhil Nair for the audio.

Tags:
WWE Raw Drew McIntyre Goldberg SK WWE Exclusive
