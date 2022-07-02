WWE Exclusive Roundup (w/ Bret Hart): His honest opinion of Natalya, thoughts on AEW Owen Hart Tournament, and more

Bret Hart is a living legend in WWE and of professional wrestling as a whole. Throughout his 20-year career, he wrestled in several territories and companies. However, his most notable tenure was with World Wrestling Entertainment, where he became a five-time world champion.

Hart is regarded as one of the best in-ring workers in professional wrestling history. He has had a number of fantastic wrestling matches with both top stars as well as lesser-known superstars. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on two separate occasions. Hart was also honored for his time in the Hart Foundation with Jim Neidhart and for his singles career.

The Hitman recently had a chat with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter. The two discussed a number of subjects.

You can check out his full interview with Bill Apter below:

During the interview, Bret shared his honest opinions on Natalya and Jerry "The King" Lawler. He also discussed AEW's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, among other subjects.

Below are some highlights from Bret Hart's interview with Sportskeeda:

#5 Bret Hart gave his honest thoughts on Natalya

Natalya is Bret Hart's niece. Over the past decade and a half, she has forged a career in WWE that lives up to her iconic family's legacy. Bill Apter asked Bret what he thought about Natalya. The Hitman was short and sweet with his answer:

"She's a pioneer. She's breaking new ground every day." (0:13-0:18)

With all of Natalya's success with World Wrestling Entertainment, it is hard to disagree with Hart. She's had multiple title reigns and many big matches. She's also been a part of many "firsts" in WWE.

Bill Apter next brought up a common fan opinion. He noted that some in the WWE Universe believe that her Sharpshooter submission hold is less effective than Bret's. To this, Bret replied:

"I think you gotta talk to the writers [laughs]." (0:24-0:28)

Hart correctly noted that the more effective move often comes down to the booking. If a superstar is booked well, their specialty maneuver is likely to be stronger as a result. Both stars won many big matches with that hold, but it was Bret who really made it iconic.

#4 The Hitman compared his artistic skills to Jerry "The King" Lawler's skills

Bret "The Hitman" Hart is a fantastic cartoonist. Over the years, his artwork has been very popular online and in magazines. Bill Apter asked Bret about what he does these days, and of course, drawing instantly came up.

While Bret discussed his drawing hobby, Bill asked The Hitman about Jerry "The King" Lawler's artwork. Hart was full of praise for Jerry "The King" Lawler, who is also a member of the WWE Hall of Fame.

"Jerry, Jerry's a real artist. I'm just, I'm just kind of a cartoon.. I could never, I couldn't lace Jerry's boots up when it came to real art. Jerry's a great artist." (1:04-1:12)

Jerry Lawler and Bret Hart have a lot of history together. The two have battled on pay-per-views. They also regularly had a war of words on television. Lawler was known for his animosity with Hart and the entire Hart family, bar Owen.

#3 Bret Hart revealed his favorite fans to wrestle in front of

Bret Hart and Jim Ross

The conversation transitioned from art back to professional wrestling. Apter asked the five-time WWE Champion what his favorite arena to wrestle in was. Bret immediately noted that it was Madison Square Garden. He went on to explain why:

"I've always felt that they were the most educated wrestling fans. They were the ones that have been watching it the longest." (1:23-1:31)

Madison Square Garden has been the mecca for World Wrestling Entertainment for a long time. Vince McMahon Sr. and Jr. both hold a lot of respect for the building. For many wrestlers, competing in the arena means you've truly made it as a superstar. As such, Hart's admiration for the fans is no surprise. He competed at the venue multiple times during his run with WWE.

#2 He noted the advice his WWE Hall of Fame father Stu Hart gave him

WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart

Bill Apter next brought up Bret's father, the legendary Stu Hart. Stu is responsible for his family being involved in professional wrestling. He had success as a wrestler, and may be best known for running Stampede Wrestling in Canada.

The late-great Stu Hart is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. When asked about the advice a wise, experienced star like Stu has given Bret, The Hitman thought for a moment. He then answered:

"You always have to look in the mirror. If you can look in the mirror, you can judge a lot by how you look in the mirror." (1:45-1:57)

The advice from Stu clearly stayed with Hart his entire life. Bret always stood up for himself and stood by his beliefs.

#1 Bret shared his thoughts on the AEW Owen Hart Tournament

Bret's brother Owen Hart

Another subject Bill Apter brought up in his interview with Bret Hart was his brother Owen. Owen Hart was a fantastic wrestler, and All Elite Wrestling recently held two tournaments in honor of The Rocket.

Adam Cole and Britt Baker won the men's and women's Owen Hart Tournament, respectively. When Apter asked what Bret thought of it, he answered with the following:

"I was happy to see Owen remembered in any way. It was very nice." (2:02-2:18)

The Hitman has always talked about wanting Owen to be remembered and receive recognition. This includes when he has discussed wanting Owen Hart to be in the WWE Hall of Fame on multiple occasions.

Apter then wrapped up the Owen Hart talk by asking Bret a unique question. Bill was curious what Bret Hart would title a book about his younger brother. Bret responded with the following:

"Brotherhood." (2:26-2:32)

Considering their relationship, "Brotherhood" would be the perfect title for a book on the legendary Owen Hart. The two stars spent a lot of time on-screen together in the 1990's both as a tag team and as rivals. Their bout at WrestleMania X is often regarded as one of the best opening matches of all time.

The legendary Bret Hart has had a career very few could ever even hope to match. Any time the Hall of Famer shares his thoughts on professional wrestling, fans are always eager to listen.

