WWE Executive speaks out about Vince McMahon retiring

One of WWE's Senior Vice Presidents, Bruce Prichard has given his blunt verdict on the theory that Vince McMahon's days at the top of the company are winding down.

74-year-old supremo McMahon, the mastermind behind the modern-day wrestling powerhouse that is WWE, is famed for his relentless work-rate.

However, Vince has himself admitted relatively recently that the hiring of two Executive Directors to oversee the company's two flagship television shows - RAW and SmackDown - was designed to allow him to "not get into the weeds as much as I had to do in the past".

That led to many speculating that the former Royal Rumble winner was at last relenting a little - but one of those very execs has had his say on the matter.

Bruce Prichard is in the hot-seat not only as a Senior VP, but also as the Executive Director of Friday Night SmackDown.

Speaking on his own Podcast, Something to Wrestle With, Prichard addressed the notion that Vince is about to take a back-seat and eventually retire. Questioned whether it is due to happen any time soon, he replied: (h/t Fightful.com for the transcription)

"Never. As long as [he] is breathing in and out, Vince will be working.

"I have never encountered anyone with the work ethic of Vince McMahon."

Prichard's co-host, Conrad Thompson, also marvelled at Vince's longevity, adding that he can't see the day when VInce will be gone.