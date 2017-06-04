WWE Extreme Rules 2017: 5 Extreme Rules rumors you need to know

We present rumblings and gossip from the internet for your reading pleasure.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2017, 15:17 IST

Presenting 5 rumours about the Raw exclusive PPV event

At Sportskeeda Wrestling, we take pride in bringing you the most accurate news and updates from the world of professional wrestling. However, one must keep his/her ears to the ground to capture rumblings of the larger picture...the rumours that exist beyond ‘official’ news updates.

With Extreme Rules just around the corner, we bring you 5 rumours that may have a bearing on the pay-per-view, and maybe even the episodes of Raw that follow the Raw exclusive PPV.

While at this moment, they may be mere speculation, we believe that where there’s smoke, there certainly is a fire. Here are 5 Extreme Rules rumours that you, beloved reader, need to know.

#5 Finn Balor finds some allies

Could this dream scenario actually come to pass at Extreme Rules?

This is a possibility that may have hardcore fans salivating at the mouth, were it to actually transpire. Fast friends from Japan, Finn Balor would team up with Gallows and Anderson to pick up the big win in the Fatal Five Way Extreme Rules match.

This would set up the ready-made storyline that Balor has with Paul Heyman from Raw, and honestly, even the size discrepancy between The Demon and the Beast through sheer numbers. Yes, the Demon vs. The Beast! Doesn’t that have a nice ring to it, on paper?

Balor, while still a top guy on Raw has not captured the momentum that he had before his injury at Summerslam 2016, last year. The Club have been lost in the shuffle, and do not have a program right now anyway.

An alliance between the two not only makes sense but is quite essential. This is also a marquee match that may revive ratings for Raw in the near future.