WWE Extreme Rules 2017: 5 possible finishes to the Extreme Rules Fatal Fiveway Match

What are the possible outcomes for the fatal five-way at this Sunday's Extreme Rules?

by Brandon Carney Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2017, 11:14 IST

Five of Raw’s biggest stars prepare to go head to head at Extreme Rules

Brock Lesnar has hardly been seen since winning the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33. But the Beast Incarnate is going to have to come out of hibernation soon, as his next challenger will be determined this Sunday at Extreme Rules.

Raw will be throwing arguably their five biggest stars into one match, a fatal five-way, to determine the new number one contender. The match will feature superstars that have long histories with each other, from Rollins and Reigns’ brotherhood to Finn Balor and Samoa Joe’s NXT title saga.

When all of these titans clash, it will be quite a sight. Part of the reason it will be so exciting is all of these superstars have a reasonable chance to win. Sure, Finn Balor is more likely to take home the victory than Samoa Joe, but anyone of these guys would make credible challengers to Lesnar.

Since there are so many possible winners and directions for WWE to take this, there are a lot of ways the fatal five-way can end at Extreme Rules. Factoring in all the possible winners, interferences, and sequences that could end the match, we’ve come up with five possible finishes to this possible Match of the Year candidate.

#5 No Contest

Finn Balor flies to the outside onto Samoa Joe on Bray Wyatt

This is the option nobody wants, but as in any wrestling match, it’s at least possible. We saw it as recently as this past Tuesday on SmackDown when the women’s number one contender’s elimination match ended in a no contest, leading to the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank Match.

However, if the fatal 5-way were to end in a no contest, things wouldn’t be as easily resolved. First of all, it isn’t possible to have a 6-man Universal Championship match or something similar. Brock Lesnar is a beast, but those are some ridiculous odds to ask him to face. It just wouldn’t happen.

And since they won’t just give every competitor a title shot, they would have to pick who to give it to. How exactly would they do that? Would they just gauge the performance of each superstar in the match and decide, for example, that Finn Balor and Roman Reigns looked the best? Probably not.

So with those options likely ruled out, in the event of a no contest, what would WWE do? Well, they would probably have to determine a number one contender some other way, and that would make the main event at Extreme Rules feel like a complete waste.

This outcome is extremely (no pun intended) unlikely to happen, but it’s a possibility in the most technical way possible.