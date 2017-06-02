WWE Extreme Rules 2017: 5 possible finishes to The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus and Cesaro

What kind of finish could we see when the Hardy Boyz take on Sheamus and Cesaro at Extreme Rules?

by Brandon Carney Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2017, 09:36 IST

The Hardy Boyz will defend their titles against Sheamus and Cesaro yet again at Extreme Rules

The saga between the Hardy Boyz and Sheamus and Cesaro is set to continue this Sunday at Extreme Rules. Since Team Xtreme returned, they have dominated the tag team division, fending off Sheamus and Cesaro multiple times. But with the new edge to team Shesaro, i.e. their heel turn, they have one more shot at the gold (er, silver).

This time they’ll be going at it in a steel cage, a stipulation chosen by Matt and Jeff themselves. Why they didn’t logically choose a ladder match is a bit confusing, but that’s neither here nor there. This is still an extreme stipulation. And who knows, we could end up seeing a swanton bomb off the top of the cage.

While cage matches mean there are multiple ways for the match to end such as escape, pin, etc., it actually limits the possible outcomes compared to other matches. Outside interference becomes highly unlikely and no contest situations become nearly impossible. So we’re highly likely to have a winner.

However, while the Hardyz or Shesaro will probably be definitive victors, there’s still a little bit of room for shenanigans. Specifically, shenanigans that are only tailored to a cage match. Let’s get into the possibilities we could see this Sunday.

#5 The Hardy Boyz win

The Hardy Boyz celebrate after defeating Gallows and Anderson

We’ll start with the most likely outcome which is the Hardy Boyz winning clean. Matt and Jeff are arguably the most popular tag team of all time and they’ve been brilliant since their return. They’re putting on good matches, entertaining the fans, and perhaps most importantly, selling a ton of merchandise.

So WWE is probably going to ride out their title reign for a bit longer. And if that’s the case, they obviously need to come out victorious this Sunday. There’s a pretty good chance they put Sheamus and Cesaro away once and for all.

This result could happen in a few ways. Obviously, there could be a simple escape from the cage by one of either Matt or Jeff, but that wouldn’t be much fun would it? Instead, this clean victory should come in a bit more exciting fashion.

We mentioned a possible swanton bomb from the top of the cage earlier. How about Matt and Jeff combine for their classic twist of fate/swanton bomb combination, but the swanton comes from off the cage? Of course, this is merely our suggestion, but hey, let’s spice things up a bit.

No matter how the match actually ends, the Hardy Boyz winning clean seems like a pretty safe bet.