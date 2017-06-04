WWE Extreme Rules 2017 matches start time, live stream and TV telecast info for India, US, UK and Canada

Get all the details regarding the telecast of the upcoming RAW-exclusive pay-per-view

Who will face Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire?

The main event of this year’s Extreme Rules PPV will be the fatal 5-way match to determine the next challenger for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship.

WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Telecast in the United States

Date: 4th June 2017

Venue: Royal Farms Arena

City: Baltimore, Maryland

Time: 8 PM (EST) for the main show

The pay-per-view will air live on the WWE Network and the USA Network. An hour-long pre-show, exclusive to the WWE Network, will lead up to the event.

WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Telecast in the United Kingdom

Date: 5th June 2017

Time: 1 AM (BST) for the main show

Apart from the WWE Network, the event will also air live on Sky Box Office.

WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Telecast in Canada

Date: 4th June 2017

Time: 8 PM (EST) for the main show

The fans will be able to watch the pay-per-view on Sportsnet360, as well as on the WWE Network.

WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Telecast in India

Date Time Ten1 / Ten1 HD 5th June 2017 6:00 PM Ten1 / Ten1 HD 7th June 2017 9:00 PM Ten1 / Ten1 HD 11th June 2017 2:00 PM

WWE Extreme Rules 2017 List of matches (officially)

WWE is yet to announce the pre-show match for this event.

Below is the updated match card:

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor – Fatal 5-way Extreme Rules match to determine the #1 contender for WWE Universal Championship

Alexa Bliss(c) vs. Bayley – Kendo stick-on-a-pole match for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Dean Ambrose(c) vs. The Miz – Intercontinental Championship match. If Ambrose gets disqualified, he will lose the title.

The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy)(c) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro – Steel Cage match for the WWE RAW Tag team Championship

Neville(c) vs. Austin Aries – Submission match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Sasha Banks and Rich Swann vs. Alicia Fox and Noam Dar – Mixed tag team match

Several scores will be settled at the upcoming pay-per-view and for that, the members of the RAW roster must be ready to get extreme.

