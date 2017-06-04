WWE Extreme Rules 2017 matches start time, live stream and TV telecast info for India, US, UK and Canada
The main event of this year’s Extreme Rules PPV will be the fatal 5-way match to determine the next challenger for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship.
WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Telecast in the United States
Date: 4th June 2017
Venue: Royal Farms Arena
City: Baltimore, Maryland
Time: 8 PM (EST) for the main show
The pay-per-view will air live on the WWE Network and the USA Network. An hour-long pre-show, exclusive to the WWE Network, will lead up to the event.
WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Telecast in the United Kingdom
Date: 5th June 2017
Time: 1 AM (BST) for the main show
Apart from the WWE Network, the event will also air live on Sky Box Office.
WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Telecast in Canada
Date: 4th June 2017
Time: 8 PM (EST) for the main show
The fans will be able to watch the pay-per-view on Sportsnet360, as well as on the WWE Network.
WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Telecast in India
|Date
|Time
|Ten1 / Ten1 HD
|5th June 2017
|6:00 PM
|Ten1 / Ten1 HD
|7th June 2017
|9:00 PM
|Ten1 / Ten1 HD
|11th June 2017
|2:00 PM
WWE Extreme Rules 2017 List of matches (officially)
WWE is yet to announce the pre-show match for this event.
Below is the updated match card:
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor – Fatal 5-way Extreme Rules match to determine the #1 contender for WWE Universal Championship
Alexa Bliss(c) vs. Bayley – Kendo stick-on-a-pole match for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Dean Ambrose(c) vs. The Miz – Intercontinental Championship match. If Ambrose gets disqualified, he will lose the title.
The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy)(c) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro – Steel Cage match for the WWE RAW Tag team Championship
Neville(c) vs. Austin Aries – Submission match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Sasha Banks and Rich Swann vs. Alicia Fox and Noam Dar – Mixed tag team match
Several scores will be settled at the upcoming pay-per-view and for that, the members of the RAW roster must be ready to get extreme.
