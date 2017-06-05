WWE Extreme Rules 2017: What's next for the other 4 competitors from the Fatal Fiveway match?

What's next for Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Bray Wyatt after Extreme Rules 2017?

by Akash Cillanki

Where does Joe’s unexpected victory leave the other four men?

Well, who saw that one coming? Well, you did if you read Sportskeeda’s exclusive news that Samoa Joe was going to be crowned the new Number 1 Contender for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship, but it was a pretty big swerve nonetheless.

So, now we know what The Samoa Submission Machine is going to be getting up to in the next few weeks leading up Great Balls of Fire in July, but what about the other four men in the match? What happens to Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, and Bray Wyatt?

It was widely expected that either Balor or Rollins would be picking up the win in the Extreme Rules Fatal Fiveway Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2017 but those rumours all proved to be false and we are left wondering what happens next.

Well, we’re here to speculate on that. So, without any further ado, here is our list of what’s next for the other 4 competitors from the Extreme Rules Fatal Fiveway Match at Extreme Rules 2017:

#4 Bray Wyatt

Where does Bray spider walk to from here?

The Eater of Worlds was never a favourite to win the encounter so the overall plans from the WWE’s creative team shouldn’t be all that different for him from before last night’s pay per view. One of those plans could include a feud against another competitor from the Fatal Fiveway, Roman Reigns. There were rumours of a potential feud between the two a few weeks ago.

Another option is to resume the feud against Finn Balor, which was teased when Wyatt interfered and caused Balor to lose his Intercontinental Championship Number 1 Contender’s match after Payback last month.

A weirder option from way out of left field would a crazy feud against Broken Matt Hardy. If the WWE can acquire the rights to the Broken gimmick then Broken Matt vs. Bray is the one feud that needs to be booked ASAP.

While the last one seems unlikely, the first two are very much viable options from The Eater of Worlds.