WWE Extreme Rules 2018: Matches Start time, Live stream Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch.

Extreme Rules

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 is an exciting PPV which will be dual-branded and see Superstars from both RAW and Smackdown and we will see a host of spectacular matches at Extreme Rules live on the WWE Network.

The WWE Championship along with other major Championships will be defended at the show, however, A Universal Championship match for the event has not been announced as of now.

Below you will find the current match card for Extreme Rules 2018 along with where to watch Extreme Rules 2018, and other details about Extreme Rules live stream information and Extreme Rules full show.

Extreme Rules 2018 Location, Date and Start Time:

Location: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

Day and Date: Sunday, July 15 2018.

Start Time: Main show: 7PM ET

Kickoff :6PM ET

The current card for Extreme Rules 2018 includes:

WWE championship

AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev

Raw women's championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown women's championship

Carmella (c) vs. Asuka

SmackDown tag team championships

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan & Kane)

Raw tag team championships

Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt (c) vs. The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel)

Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns

US championship

Jeff Hardy(c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Intercontinental championship ( Ironman match)

Dolph Ziggler(c) vs Seth Rollins

Where to watch Extreme Rules 2018

The show will be aired live on WWE network, which you can get for free if you are a new subscriber.

How and Where to watch Extreme Rules 2018 live In India

Channel: Ten 1 and Ten HD will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.

Date: Monday, 16th July 2018.

Start time: The WWE Extreme Rules 2018 begins at 3.30 am with the pre-show. And The main show will be telecasted live from 6:30 am IST onwards.

The show will also live stream on Sony Liv App and Website and WWE Network.