WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 4 Reasons why Alexa Bliss vs Bayley is now a handicap match 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.48K   //    09 Jul 2019, 22:29 IST

Will Bayley have some help of her own on Sunday night?
Last night on WWE Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss was missing due to sickness, but in her absence, Nikki Cross was able to win the Beat The Clock Challenge and go on to announce the stipulation for her match at Extreme Rules.

Bliss hasn't had a lot of luck when it comes to remaining fit over the past few months, ever since Hell in a Cell last year, but the former Women's Champion looked as though she was getting back to her best and could be on course to pick up the SmackDown Women's Championship this weekend in Philadelphia.

Cross announced that she would be helping Bliss this weekend as part of a handicap match, which means that there are a number of interesting swerves that the company could pull off in order to further this storyline.

#4 Alexa Bliss vs Nikki Cross

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross could open up a feud in the coming weeks
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross could open up a feud in the coming weeks

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have been on the same page since Cross was promoted to the main roster and lately, The Scottish Star has proved her worth since she has been able to cover for Bliss whilst she's been ill and injured.

WWE builds these kinds of storylines all the time and since Cross was the one who cost Bliss the chance to win the title at Stomping Grounds, it's obvious that this is going to lead to a feud between the two women.

Whether the company opts to have Nikki Cross win the title for Bliss so that she can then use it as leverage when asking for a Women's Championship match or if Cross is pinned and costs Bliss the title remains to be seen, but this is definitely on course for a feud between Cross and Bliss in the future when Bliss is deemed fit once again.


