WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 Interesting stats heading into the event

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.08K // 12 Jul 2019, 18:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There are a number of interesting stats heading into this weekend's show

Extreme Rules takes over Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this weekend and boasts some interesting match-ups that could go on to change the face of the company heading into The Biggest Party of the summer next month.

Extreme Rules is billed as the one night of the year that WWE goes extreme and the card is definitely making sure it follows the reputation that this show has developed over the past few years.

This year's show boasts a number of interesting stats heading into the event, as well as a number of interesting stats that have been created by the stars of this year's show since Extreme Rules has been an annual event over the past decade. Here are some of the best ones that every member of the WWE Universe needs to know.

#5. Alexa Bliss is undefeated at Extreme Rules

Alexa Bliss and Bayley have history at Extreme Rules

Alexa Bliss is looking to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship this year at Extreme Rules and enters the show for the first time as a challenger. Bliss has defended the Raw Women's Championship at the past two Extreme Rules events in a Kendo Stick on a Pole Match and an Extreme Rules match.

This weekend Bliss becomes the first female wrestler to appear at three consecutive Extreme Rules events as part of three different gimmick matches since she teams with Nikki Cross in a handicap match for the Women's Championship.

Bliss has already defeated Bayley once, back in 2017 when the two women collided in a Kendo stick on a pole match, so as long as The Goddess has been able to shake off her current illness by Sunday night, then there's nothing stopping her from capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship once again.

1 / 5 NEXT