WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 possible finishes for Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe

Kofi Kingston will face Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules

On Sunday, the WWE Universe will see Kofi Kingston once again put his WWE Championship on the line. Since winning the gold at WrestleMania 35, the champ has defended his title three times against Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler, respectively. The New Day member has passed those tests with flying colours but on Sunday, many would say he faces his toughest test yet. Samoa Joe, the submission specialist, will be the next challenger to Kofi’s throne. As a challenger, Joe is unique as he doesn’t just pose a threat to one’s gold, but also their health.

This title feud came out of the blue but has been met with nothing but positivity from the WWE Universe, and rightly so. The bout will allow two seasoned veterans to showcase their varied skillsets. This title match has all the ingredients to steal the show, but what’s most exciting is that there are so many ways it could be booked too.

Here are 5 possible finishes to Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe.

#5 Samoa Joe gets DQ’d

Samoa Joe has never won a world title in WWE

In typical Joe and heelish fashion, how does a DQ finish sound? After spending the whole match trying numerous submission techniques and different moves, Joe gets to a point where he finally realises he can’t beat Kofi Kingston. This realisation leads to an overflowing of frustration provoking Joe to either use a weapon or go for the dreaded low blow.

This kind of finish would stop Joe’s streak of being pinned across PPVs, it’d also allow him to come out of the show with his reputation intact. For Kofi, the finish would allow him to walk out of another PPV with his title, thus lengthening his first ever world title reign. Although Triple H said rematches were no longer a thing in the new era, but due to Joe’s incessant anger problems, a blockbuster no DQ rematch could easily be booked for a SmackDown to help boost ratings.

