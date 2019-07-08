4 Biggest mistakes WWE must not make at Extreme Rules

Israel Lutete FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.08K // 08 Jul 2019, 02:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE must avoid these blunders at Extreme Rules

WWE's next pay-per-view event, Extreme Rules, is only a week away and it's starting to shape up to be a must-watch event. Several matches have been confirmed for the event so far and the legend himself, The Undertaker, will be competing at the event following his underwhelming match against Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown. The Phenom will team up with his old rival Roman Reigns in a No Holds Barred match against the villainous duo of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

The real-life couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will team up to face their respective foes Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin in an Extreme Rules mixed-gender tag team match, where both their titles will be on the line. Alexa Bliss will once again challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Dreadlocked Dynamo Kofi Kingston will defend his WWE Championship against The Destroyer Samoa Joe, just to name a few.

WWE is known for their odd booking decisions which leave fans unhappy, so in order to make Extreme Rules live up to expectations and deliver an interesting show, here are 4 biggest mistakes that WWE must not make at the PPV:

#4 Alexa Bliss defeating Bayley to win the SD Women's Championship

Little Miss Bliss doesn't need the title

Monday Night Raw's Alexa Bliss will once again challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship. WWE is making a mistake by giving Alexa another shot at the title when other women on the blue brand deserve it more. Little Miss Bliss is already a 5-time Women's Champion. She was the first person to hold both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships on two different occasions.

Other Superstars like Ember Moon, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose would have benefitted from the title shot and Bliss isn't even a member of the blue brand. Bayley should retain the title at Extreme Rules and she should only drop it to a Superstar on the blue brand.

1 / 4 NEXT