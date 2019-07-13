WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 possible finishes for The Revival vs. The Usos

Mathaeus Abuwa

The Revival will defend their Raw tag team championships on Sunday against The Usos

On Sunday, the often looked past Raw Tag Team Champions will face arguably the greatest team of this generation, the Usos. The Raw Tag Team Championships will be on the line and history is there to be made for someone.

In recent months, the Tag Team Championships on the red brand haven’t received the same excellent billing the titles on the blue brand have. Where Daniel Bryan and Erik Rowan have elevated their show, The Revival hasn’t been given the same opportunity. However, this Sunday is their chance to show the world why they’re the tag team champions.

This is a match of highly technical wrestling ability, meaning this bout, if booked right, has the potential to steal the show. Regardless of whether it’s put on the pre-show or not, these four guys will enjoy themselves in Philadelphia. There’s much intrigue in this match simply for the fact that it could be booked in so many different ways.

Here are 5 potential finishes to The Revival vs. The Usos:

#5 Twin Magic

The Usos are a combined weight of 479 lbs

Now, this isn’t a new trick but it’s one that always gets a reaction from the WWE Universe. The Bella Twins literally built their name off this trick.

Anyway, to this day it’s still virtually impossible to tell the difference between Jimmy and Jey Uso. In addition to their exceptional wrestling ability, 'never give up' attitude and big match experience, the duo could use their unique identicality to their advantage.

In a match where The Revival try every cheating trick under the sun to retain their titles, it’d be a simple piece of twin magic that could seal the deal. All it would take is for the referee to get distracted by some outside shenanigans then Jimmy could swap in for Jey, or vice versa. Yes, The Usos are babyfaces but even good guys need some tricks to get one up on the heels sometimes.

