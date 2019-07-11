WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 Possible finishes for the United States Championship match between Ricochet and AJ Styles

Two of the best wrestlers in the world square off once again at Extreme Rules.

Thankfully for us fans, the match between AJ Styles and Ricochet that occurred on RAW a few weeks ago was only the first match between the RAW stars. Once Styles turned heel after losing the second match with Ricochet, it set up an ongoing feud that might span across more than one PPV.

If there's a screwy finish to the match at Extreme Rules, then the pairing might have a match with bigger stakes at SummerSlam. It's the second biggest PPV of the year and WWE might want to save the conclusion of their feud for the Biggest Party of the Summer.

This will be the first showdown in the feud at a PPV but it will technically be their third match over the title. If it is a one-off PPV feud, then one of the participants will win clean and move on to other challenges. But, depending on how long the feud will last, any number of outcomes could come into play.

Ricochet's initial defeat of Styles helped the Club to not only reform but also turn Styles heel since all parties felt that they needed a change. Now that a heel Styles is on RAW, it means that any of the faces on the show could be in trouble. Styles was unsuccessful in winning the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank, but now that he's a bad guy with some backup, that is a feud that could be revisited.

Here are five possible outcomes for the US Championship match between Ricochet and Styles.

#5 AJ Styles wins by DQ

Too much outside meddling from The Club might force Ricochet to resort to getting some extreme help from a chair.

Ricochet is clearly at a disadvantage is this rivalry with Styles. Despite picking up wins over all three members of the group at different points over the last few weeks, it's still three guys against one. If the numbers' game becomes too much for 'The One and Only,' he might need some help in the form of a weapon, like a chair.

If he tries to fight back, he could get caught by the referee. This finish would keep both men from suffering a pin since neither man can really take one right now. Ricochet just won the title and needs to maintain his momentum.

Styles, on the other hand, needs something to justify his heel turn. Simply losing both title bids in his first few months on RAW would be a failure of his tenure on the red brand. The US Championship has changed hands a lot this year and the holders of the title often don't have reigns for more than two months. A DQ win by Styles gives him a claim to getting another title shot.

