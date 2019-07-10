WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 Potential finishes for Bayley vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross- SmackDown Women's Championship

Phillipa Marie

Who will leave Extreme Rules as the SmackDown Women's Champion?

It was announced Monday night on Raw that Nikki Cross would be joining Alexa Bliss in her match with Bayley on Sunday night since The Scottish star made her best friends SmackDown Women's Championship match against Bayley a handicap match.

Bliss was struggling with sickness and was unable to be part of this week's episode of Raw, so Cross was able to Beat The Clock in her absence and then decide which stipulation The Goddess would have wanted.

Bayley now has the odds stacked against her since she's in a two-on-one handicap match and her title is on the line, but since many stars have attempted to come between Bliss and Cross in recent weeks, it will be interesting to see if they are able to co-exist.

#5. Nikki Cross wins Alexa Bliss the SmackDown Women's Championship

Nikki Cross could win the Women's Championship for Alexa Bliss

Ever since Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss crossed paths a few months ago, The Goddess has done everything to help The Scottish star to push forward on Monday Night Raw. Cross has hosted A Moment of Bliss, taken Alexa's place in the Money in the Bank ladder match and even pinned the SmackDown Women's Champion herself a few weeks ago so it makes sense that she is now part of the match between Bliss and Bayley at Extreme Rules.

Depending on how well Bliss is on Sunday night, she could only play a small roll in the match, but it's thought that if she wins the SmackDown Women's Championship then she would hand it over to Alexa Bliss, since she told Bayley that she was going to show her how two friends co-exist and made a point of telling her that she didn't have any. Will Alexa Bliss allow Nikki Cross to become a co-Champion alongside her?

