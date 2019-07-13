WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 ways Bray Wyatt could get involved

Paul Heyman has teased a Brock Lesnar cash-in at Extreme Rules

Bray Wyatt has become one of WWE’s most talked-about Superstars again since he returned to our screens in April as the host of ‘Firefly Fun House’.

The weekly segments allowed the former Wyatt Family leader to show off a lighter side to his personality, while he was also able to give viewers a dark glimpse into the future with the introduction of his new ‘Fiend’ character.

Since the final ‘Firefly Fun House’ episode aired in June, four puppets from the show – Mercy the Buzzard, Huskus the Pig, Abby the Witch and Rambling Rabbit – have appeared in the background on Raw and SmackDown Live while Superstars make their way through the backstage area.

It has also been widely reported that the one-time WWE champion has been present at multiple WWE events recently, including the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view on June 23 and the most recent episode of Raw on July 8.

With Extreme Rules on the horizon on July 14, let’s take a look at five ways that Wyatt could make his presence felt on the show.

#5 Creepy vignette at the end of the PPV

Six years ago, WWE made a big statement ahead of Bray Wyatt’s main-roster debut by showing a video package at the end of the previous week’s episode of Raw to promote his upcoming arrival.

The fact that the company’s decision-makers took the rare approach of closing the show with something other than the main event made Wyatt’s debut feel like a huge deal, and the same scenario at Extreme Rules (say, if WWE promoted his return for Monday’s Raw?) would definitely ensure that fans tuned in.

This would not be ideal for a WrestleMania, SummerSlam or another major WWE event, but the headline match at Extreme Rules – Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans – feels somewhat underwhelming, unless Brock Lesnar shows up to cash in his Money In The Bank contract.

Either way, Lesnar or no Lesnar, Wyatt’s return would be even more must-see if WWE announced the date in advance.

