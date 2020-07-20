Last night's Horror Show at Extreme Rules was main evented by the first-ever Wyatt Swamp Fight, which saw Braun Strowman return home to the swamp so that he could put his issues with Wyatt to rest.

It was Bray Wyatt who brought Strowman to the main roster as part of The Wyatt Family back in 2015 and he has since always been tied to the man now known as The Fiend. Strowman was able to defeat Bray at Money in the Bank, but Wyatt has since returned to his Cult Leader, Eater of Worlds Bray Wyatt persona which set up this match between the two men.

Whilst the Universal Championship wasn't on the line, there was a much bigger reason for this match which ended with The Fiend making his way out of the swamp and potentially setting up a showdown at SummerSlam.

With so much happening in such a small space of time, there were so many important details that fans may have missed in The Wyatt Swamp Fight.

#5. "Abandon all hope ye who enter here"

When Braun Strowman arrived at the Swamp, there was a sign that read "Abandon All Hope Ye Who Enter Here" which could be a hint about the Firefly Fun House.

The sign inside the Fun House reads "Abandon All Hope Ye Who Exit Here" which could mean that whoever ends up in the Fun House begin their life at the Swamp and the only way out then is through the Fun House.

Does this mean that much like Bray Wyatt, Strowman will now be stuck inside the Fun House until he is able to defeat The Fiend? Is Wyatt stuck inside the Fun House because he is unable to overcome his internal demons?