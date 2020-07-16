WWE Extreme Rules 2020: 5 Things that could happen in the Wyatt Swamp Fight

Another WWE pay-per-view, another cinematic masterpiece. Two, in fact, are set to be on the card at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The Eye for an Eye match, of course, and the Wyatt Swamp Fight between WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and the Eater of Worlds Bray Wyatt.

For a year, Firefly Fun House Bray Wyat and The Fiend have shared the spotlight. However, after Strowman overcame his former leader at Money in the Bank, Wyatt did some soul-searching and found a link to his old self.

The Eater Of Worlds has returned, and at Extreme Rules, he plans on destroying the monster he created. Braun Strowman stated recently that he enjoys the chaos, destruction, and mind games that come with the territory of dealing with the old Bray Wyatt. It seems that he may have something up his sleeve at Extreme Rules.

Still, what can we expect in the latest cinematic match? We'll take a look at the possibilities right now!

#5 Erick Rowan returns to assist Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules

Another familiar face could show up Sunday

One of the many WWE Superstars and employees released back in May was the Big Redwood known as Erick Rowan. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion was on the run of his career back in 2019, and even toppled Roman Reigns in a huge PPV win for himself.

However, after a strange few months involving a spider, Rowan's momentum was squashed. Still, he's always maintained a terrifying aura about him, and his allegiance to Bray Wyatt was never really in question. With WWE bringing back a few of the released Superstars in the past few months, Drake Maverick who was later re-hired, and more recently Heath Slater, bringing in Rowan would be a great moment for fans of Bray Wyatt.

If Braun Strowman truly must battle his past this Sunday, it only makes sense that he'll have to face more members of the Wyatt Family at Extreme Rules.