WWE Extreme Rules 2021: 3 things that shouldn't happen at the show and 2 things that should - Big mistake in Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss wins the RAW Women’s Championship?

We are all set for this year's edition of WWE Extreme Rules 2021. The pay-per-view has had a decent build-up and has a few important title clashes scheduled for the night. Surprisingly, only one match will be governed by the Extreme Rules stipulation. There's little room for surprises, but we could see Brock Lesnar or Sasha Banks make a huge return at the show.

Here, we look at the things that shouldn't happen at WWE Extreme Rules 2021 and things that should. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Shouldn't happen at WWE Extreme Rules: Finn Balor booked weakly against Roman Reigns

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to put his title on the line against "The Demon" Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. The latter recently returned to the main roster and immediately targeted a title that he never really lost. He faced Reigns as "Finn Balor" in their last title bout, but the champion prevailed with the help of multiple illegal methods.

Following his loss, Balor teased the return of his alter-ego "The Demon," who appeared on SmackDown for the first time earlier this month. It would be fair to say that he successfully intimidated Paul Heyman and The Usos, who stepped out of his way when he confronted Reigns.

The Demon even launched a vicious attack on The Bloodline after the main event of SmackDown's final show before Extreme Rules.

Although it appears that he is looking extremely strong ahead of his title match against Roman Reigns, almost everyone is prepared for the result at Extreme Rules. WWE has already announced that Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel next month.

It was a bad call on the promotion's part as it completely undermined Balor's return to the main roster, his title shot, and most importantly, the entire hype around his alter-ego.

As The Demon, Finn Balor has never lost a match on the main roster. Since he will face Reigns in an Extreme Rules match, The Tribal Chief can't retain his title via a champion's advantage. Unless the creative team is planning to pull off a huge swerve and have Balor win the Universal Championship tonight, very few things can save this match.

WWE has to ensure that The Demon doesn't look weak against Roman Reigns. It would be an unnecessary sacrifice of a brilliant gimmick to put over a character that's already a dominant heel in the company.

Moreover, a weak booking will take a serious toll on Balor's push, and WWE will risk losing his trust in the booking. It is important that Finn Balor is protected at Extreme Rules. The consequences could range from mass outrage amongst fans to a talented superstar potentially looking over at his friends at a rival promotion.

