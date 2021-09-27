WWE Extreme Rules 2021 - Ranking the buildup to every match

WWE Extreme Rules is the first pay-per-view for the company since their very successful SummerSlam event. The Biggest Party Of The Summer was the highest grossing and most watched edition of the major show.

To follow up from the event, Extreme Rules has not felt quite as big as the last two pay-per-views for the promotion.

Despite expectations being low, WWE has put together a decent card for different matchups since the last event with Extreme Rules 2021. For the show under this moniker, there are many standard contests, but there will be plenty at stake with five titles on the line.

The headline bout will be under the Extreme Rules stipulation and see the return of a popular character iteration.

With the pay-per-view set to start, there have been varying levels of lead-up to all the encounters of the show. In this article, let's rank the buildups for every match on the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 card.

#6 Liv Morgan vs. Carmella - WWE Extreme Rules 2021

Heading into Extreme Rules 2021, WWE has put together a card that will include three women's matches. Liv Morgan has been trying to gain momentum since venturing on her own following the release of Ruby Riott, now known as Ruby Soho in AEW. Morgan picked up consecutive wins over Carmella and Zelina Vega ahead of her appearance at Money In The Bank 2021.

On the September 17th episode of SmackDown, Liv Morgan teamed up with Toni Storm to face Carmella and Zelina Vega. During this contest, Liv catapulted Carmella into the turnbuckle, which hurt her nose.

Carmella and Zelina were counted out, but Liv Morgan wanted a one-on-one matchup against the former Women's Champion at Extreme Rules 2021.

Liv was sick of hearing about Carmella claiming to be "The Most Beautiful Woman in the WWE" and wants to rearrange her face. Carmella helped Zelina Vega get her first win since returning to WWE over Liv Morgan on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown.

This gives Morgan a motive to try to get revenge at Extreme Rules, but the buildup has been too short to amount to much.

