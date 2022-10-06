5 Betrayals that could happen at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 - New challenger emerges, Championship win is reversed

Extreme Rules takes over Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this weekend, and WWE is aware of the pressure that comes with presenting a show of this kind in the heart of ECW country.

This year's event will see the women take center stage with two championships on the line in an Extreme Rules and Ladder Match. Every bout on the card has a stipulation, and all of these added gimmicks mean interference is allowed.

WWE could be planning several swerves this weekend, and there is plenty of room for controversy. The following list looks at just five betrayals that could happen at the most extreme premium live event of the year on Saturday night.

#5. Adam Pearce reverses Ronda Rousey's win over Liv Morgan

Ronda Rousey will challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship this weekend at Extreme Rules. While The Baddest Woman on the Planet is likely focused on the match, there could be trouble brewing backstage.

Rousey was reinstated following her suspension ahead of Clash at the Castle and was able to push for a rematch for the championship. That being said, the WWE Universe may have forgotten that she attacked Adam Pearce after being allowed to make her return and is yet to face punishment.

It would be interesting to see if the UFC legend can win the title. If she does, Pearce could make his return and reverse the decision, handing the championship back to Liv Morgan.

#4. Daniel Cormier chooses sides in The Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules

Daniel Cormier has been called in to officiate the Fight Pit Match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules. The UFC veteran has a history of being in the middle of some of the most brutal matches in his career. He is now the man calling the shots in what should be the final bout in a deeply personal feud.

Cormier could have been called in for just one match, but he could also be here to set up a feud heading into Crown Jewel. If he decides to take sides and cost one of the men the victory, then he would have a ready-made feud heading into the event in Saudi Arabia.

Seth Rollins vs. Daniel Cormier would be an exciting bout, especially since both men already know each other outside of the ring.

#3. Sheamus costs his team the match against Imperium

The Brawling Brutes and Imperium have been part of an intense rivalry on SmackDown over the past few weeks. Sheamus and Gunther have ensured that their feud is one of the most brutal in the company at present. However, the former WWE Champion appears to be no closer to ending The Ring General's undefeated streak.

The Celtic Warrior is one of the most popular WWE stars at the moment, but the frustration of coming up short and his team's inability to pick up the win over Imperium could become too much for him. Sheamus needs a win from this six-man tag team match, especially if he cannot take Gunther's Intercontinental Championship this week on SmackDown.

#2. The Judgment Day turn on Finn Balor and cost him the win over Edge at Extreme Rules

There have been rumors that WWE has some huge plans for Finn Balor moving forward, which could come without Judgment Day. Balor hasn't been a huge piece of the puzzle recently, as the WWE Universe seems obsessed with the story between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

The evil faction has already made it clear that they have no leader and could turn on The Prince the same way they turned on Edge several months ago. There are so many combustible elements in this match since Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles could also interfere, given their recent issues with the group.

Balor has been unable to take out Styles in recent weeks, and his leniency could be enough for The Judgment Day to turn on him on October 8.

#1. Alexa Bliss costs Bianca Belair her win over Bayley at Extreme Rules

Alexa Bliss made it clear ahead of SummerSlam that she was coming for whoever walked out of the event with the women's championship. However, Bayley made her return, and the landscape on RAW changed. But that doesn't mean that Bliss' desire to be the champion once again has faded.

Little Miss Bliss has put in the effort for Belair over the past few weeks and was attacked at the end of this week's episode of RAW by Damage CTRL. Bliss may decide that enough is enough this weekend. After potentially helping The EST take down Bayley, she could choose to climb the ladder for herself, retrieve the championship, and refuse to hand it over.

Do you think any other betrayals could take place at Extreme Rules? Have your say in the comments section below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes