WWE Extreme Rules 2022: 5 Botches you probably missed 

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 took over ECW Country tonight, and it was clear that there would always be room for error when weapons were introduced into the mix.

Every match on the show had a stipulation, and for several WWE Superstars included on the show, this was their main downfall.

The following list looks at just five of the biggest botches that took place at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. The barricade wasn't ready for Butch at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

The Good Old-Fashioned Donnybrook match kicked off WWE Extreme Rules 2022 and saw Imperium suffer their first loss as a team on the main roster. The match itself was an all-out brawl that saw several brutal moments, one being when Butch was attacked and thrown into the barricade by Vinci.

The former NXT United Kingdom Champion wasn't prepared for the entire barricade to give way and fell through it. This forced him to recover and readjust before he was able to continue with the match.

Ever the professional, Butch took it in his stride, and the ring crew were able to fix the barricade following the match.

#4. Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Ronda Rousey is the new SmackDown Women's Champion, but this came at a price since the Extreme Rules match between the two women was riddled with botches. There were several points where Morgan was caught on the ring apron. She was later unable to deliver Code Red effectively in the corner before the ending fell completely flat.

Morgan passed out after several minutes of the two women struggling to maneuver from one submission move into another, which led to many fans calling out Rousey online for not being able to execute her own finisher.

#3. Bianca Belair's double KOD, Bayley, has some issues with a ladder

There were two women's championship matches on the card at Extreme Rules. The second title match saw Bianca Belair retain her RAW Women's Championship after a hard-fought match against Bayley. Mid-way through the match, when The EST had the match won, Damage CTRL entered the ring, but Belair was able to deliver a double KOD.

Belair took both women off the top rope and after picking up Dakota Kai, she struggled to also add IYO SKY to her shoulders.

Later in the match, Bayley struggled to set up the ladder on top of Bianca to climb it, which led to the commentary team pointing out her error.

#2. Beth Phoenix forgets how handcuffs work

Beth Phoenix made her return to WWE at Extreme Rules and was on hand to help her husband, Edge, fight off Judgment Day. The plan backfired when Phoenix became the reason why The Rated R Superstar was forced to quit after she was able to help him find an advantage.

Phoenix originally gave the duo the upperhand and then found the key to unlock the handcuffs that had been used to neutralize Edge. The former Women's Champion struggled to unlock the cuffs, to begin with, since she picked the side that didn't have a hole for the key. The Hall of Famer then struggled to get the unlock the cuffs but ultimately managed to free her husband.

#1. Bray Wyatt's lantern goes out before he blows it

Bray Wyatt made his return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. However, while the entire fanbase was in awe that The Eater of Worlds finally made his way back to the company, many picked up an interesting botch.

When Wyatt walked out to the arena with his lantern, he went on to reveal himself before going on to blow out his lantern, which was a move he made famous throughout his career.

Before he was able to, however, the lantern went out and the feed was cut.

Did you spot any other botches at WWE Extreme Rules 2022? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

