5 Last-minute changes WWE can make at Extreme Rules: Legend turns heel, 14-time champion returns, Brock Lesnar confronts 43-year-old star

We are a few days away from Extreme Rules 2022, which is potentially shaping up to be one of WWE's best shows of the year. The match card is filled with top-quality matches, all of which have unique stipulations.

However, the company could make a few blockbuster changes that would spice things up at the last minute. These could be additional stakes to one of the matches, massive returns, or a shocking turn.

WWE is yet to confirm which match will main event Extreme Rules, which might indicate that some big plans are being discussed for a couple of the bouts. Expect the show to end with a huge comeback, with several options.

With that in mind, let's look at five last-minute changes WWE could make to Extreme Rules. Which of these do you think will happen in Philadelphia this Saturday? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

#5. The Miz and Dexter Lumis appear at WWE Extreme Rules

The Miz and Lumis could face off soon.

Dexter Lumis has been stalking The Miz every week on RAW, but WWE is yet to offer a concrete reason for this. As we wait for the true basis of this angle, the silent stalker could creep his way into Extreme Rules.

While it is too late for The Miz vs. Lumis to be added to the card, the two may very well partake in a segment to cool down the crowd between two hard-hitting matches. The A-Lister could cut a promo in the ring or backstage before Dexter Lumis strikes and takes him out.

Either way, WWE should explain this bizarre situation soon after Extreme Rules.

#4. The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium is for the Intercontinental Championship

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Imperium Vs The Brawling Brutes has been made official for Extreme Rules. LETS GOOOOOOO!!! Imperium Vs The Brawling Brutes has been made official for Extreme Rules. LETS GOOOOOOO!!! https://t.co/sqUa4EaYxC

The Brawling Brutes are set to face Imperium in a six-man tag team Donnybrook match, which is essentially "no holds barred." Expect the two trios to tear each other apart as they embark on the quest for supremacy. But what if more can be attached to it?

Gunther is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus this week on SmackDown. The match could end without a winner, as both superstars' teammates get involved in a brawl. If that happens, WWE could give The Celtic Warrior another IC Title shot one night later.

The Ring General's belt could be on the line at Extreme Rules, with Imperium as a whole tasked with defending it. If The Brawling Brutes win, Sheamus becomes the Intercontinental Champion. It would add more heat to a match already primed to sizzle.

#3. Brock Lesnar returns to WWE and confronts Daniel Cormier

beast of the table @Uceszn Imagine we get a Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Cormier at crown jewel. That would be wild Imagine we get a Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Cormier at crown jewel. That would be wild https://t.co/iFs0zDSlZg

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle are set to end their personal feud inside the Fight Pit as the daunting structure debuts on WWE's main roster. Former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier will be the match's special guest referee.

However, that might only be the gateway to his more significant involvement at Extreme Rules. Once Riddle and Rollins are finished kicking lumps out of each other and the cage is brought back up, Brock Lesnar could enter the ring and confront DC.

The two had an intense staredown at the end of UFC 226 in July 2018, following Daniel Cormier's victory over Stipe Miocic. Four years later, WWE can make this mega match a reality. If Lesnar returns like this, he and DC could face off at Crown Jewel the following month.

#2. Charlotte Flair costs Ronda Rousey her Extreme Rules Match against Liv Morgan

The Queen hasn't been seen in WWE since May.

Ronda Rousey will challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship in an Extreme Rules Match. It will be a shock if she doesn't take the title this time around.

The only way Morgan can escape The Baddest Woman on the Planet again would be through interference, which will be legal on Saturday. This is where Charlotte Flair may come in. The Queen's last WWE appearance came five months ago at WrestleMania Backlash, where Rousey "broke" her arm.

It makes sense if Triple H doesn't want Rousey to become champion. But it remains to be seen if Flair can return at Extreme Rules. She has been dealing with some "personal issues," so any possible involvement would be pretty last-minute.

#1. Rey Mysterio does the unthinkable and joins The Judgment Day

What if Rey turns heel?

Rey Mysterio has been left broken after Dominik turned heel at Clash at the Castle. The second-generation star joined The Judgment Day and declared hatred towards his father.

Meanwhile, Rey cannot bring himself or anyone else to attack Dominik. It even led to a falling out between him and AJ Styles. This might lead to a massive swerve at Extreme Rules, where Finn Balor will take on Edge in an 'I Quit' Match.

A new member looks set to join The Judgment Day, possibly by forcing The Rated-R Superstar to quit. While fans may expect it to be Styles, Triple H might shock the world and turn Mysterio heel for the first time in WWE.

He would have his motives. He just wants to be by his son's side regardless of the direction. It could also lead to a slow-burning angle which sees Rey Mysterio destroy The Judgment Day from within and help Dominik see the light.

