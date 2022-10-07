WWE Extreme Rules 2022: 5 things that can happen at the premium live event

WWE Extreme Rules is upon us, and the excitement surrounding it couldn't be any higher. This Saturday, fans will witness a wide variety of matches centered around violence and brutality.

From Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's war inside the Fight Pit to Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre's Strap Match, WWE Extreme Rules seemingly has a bout for everyone. Given how difficult it is to call some of them, there is an added sense of unpredictability heading into October 8.

As such, we look at five things that can happen at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#5 On our list of things that can take place at WWE Extreme Rules: Imperium and The Brawling Brutes fight to a draw

These two teams will be waging war on Saturday

Fans love the feud between Imperium and The Brawling Brutes simply because there are few things more satisfying than watching wrestlers beat each other up. It is too difficult to pick a winner in this match, so we are pitching the idea of a draw at WWE Extreme Rules.

Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci will undoubtedly exchange their best shots with Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland. It could build to a situation where all six men have nothing left in the tank, leading to the referee calling for the bell. Given the two teams' penchant for violence, this is a plausible outcome for the six-man tag team match.

#4 Ronda Rousey squashes Liv Morgan

Has Morgan's luck run out?

Liv Morgan is fortunate to be walking into WWE Extreme Rules as the SmackDown Women's Champion. She scraped through two of Ronda Rousey's challenges with a massive slice of fortune on her side. Unfortunately, her luck might be out on Saturday.

Rousey has been in imperious form heading into the premium live event and is the favorite to regain her title. However, there is a possibility of her absolutely crushing Morgan to regress the latter's luck to the mean. Some power moves and her patented armbar could be all The Rowdy One needs to become champion again.

#3 Finn Balor employs a clever tactic to force Edge to quit

Edge is a man of grit, but it may not be enough

Given the momentum Finn Balor has heading into WWE Extreme Rules, he should be the one walking out with the win. However, Edge will never say the words 'I Quit,' which means WWE has to come up with something creative to potentially give his rival the victory.

Balor and Judgment Day will doubtlessly dream up something to weaken the Hall of Famer's mental resolve. It could be attacking Beth Phoenix in front of him or someone close to Edge. Whatever it is, fans will be keeping a keen eye on this matchup come Saturday.

#2 Daniel Cormier attacks Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

No one in WWE has a face more punchable than Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at the moment. Everyone is backing Matt Riddle to teach him a lesson inside the Fight Pit. However, fans are just as interested in the inclusion of Daniel Cormier as a special guest referee and believe he will have a part to play in the contest.

If we had to choose, we are predicting Cormier getting annoyed at Rollins and knocking him out. Riddle could then take over and land the final blow to secure the victory. It could also open the doors for the UFC legend to be involved in a WWE program after WWE Extreme Rules.

#1 Bray Wyatt returns to WWE

Fightful Select has reported that there is a possibility that Bray Wyatt will make his long-anticipated comeback at WWE Extreme Rules. The White Rabbit clues have suggested just as much, which means everyone will eagerly watch the show.

Wyatt could slot himself into a lot of storylines upon his rumored comeback. From reuniting with Alexa Bliss to attacking Matt Riddle in a bid to call Randy Orton out, there is no shortage of possibilities for The Eater of Worlds. Fans have loved every bit of the White Rabbit mystery, and we hope the payoff happens this Saturday.

