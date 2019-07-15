WWE Extreme Rules: 3 Things WWE secretly told us through Brock Lesnar winning the Universal Championship

Jayesh Motwani

Seth Rollins

WWE put on another brilliant show at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view and it has to be said that this was one of the best shows of 2019. There were so many unpredictable moments filled with brilliant matches and many title changes.

The kick-off saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Finn Balor and win the Intercontinental Championship and the night started with the Undertaker and Roman Reigns getting the better of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Bayley retained her SmackDown Women's Championship, while the New Day became the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Also, Kevin Owens beat Dolph Ziggler in a record 16 seconds and blasted Shane after the match. Kofi Kingston retained his title by defeating Samoa Joe and AJ Styles became the new United States Champion after getting the better of Ricochet in a brilliant match.

The biggest result of the day came in the main event when Brock Lesnar cashed his MITB contract on Seth Rollins after he and Becky defeated Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. Lesnar delivered the F5 and pinned Rollins to become the new Universal Champion.

In this slideshow, we are going to take a look at the three things WWE cleverly told us through Brock Lesnar winning the Universal Championship:

#3 Paul Heyman has started directing the play

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman promised a cash in at Extreme Rules and his client Lesnar delivered the telling blow. Not long ago, WWE announced that Heyman will be leading the charge of Raw, while Eric Bischoff does the same on SmackDown.

The one thing that has become clear after Lesnar's win is that Heyman has already started giving his creative impetus on the proceedings. Heyman and Brock are very close in real life and with the former now having a bigger say in the way WWE run things, Lesnar might very well be destined for another long Universal Championship reign.

