WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 4 Superstars who benefited from the pay-per-view

The Undertaker had a good return match

Extreme Rules turned out to be a fun pay-per-view that, unfortunately, ended in a way a lot of fans may not have wanted it to. With Brock Lesnar walking out as the new Universal Champion, fans are left with many questions as to where WWE is going with the championship and whether Seth Rollins will get a rematch for the title or not.

While Rollins was one of the few unlucky superstars during a night filled with shocking moments and surprises, there were a few superstars who benefited from the pay-per-view and will hopefully see better booking going forward.

While WWE committed many mistakes throughout the night, there were some very good spots which kept the ball rolling until the end. These may have very well given the fans some more faces to cheer for in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, we will look at the four superstars who benefited the most from the event, regardless of which way the result of their matches went.

#4 Bobby Lashley

Is Lashley the only man who can stand up to the Monster Among Men?

Extreme Rules 2019 wouldn’t have been half as extreme if Bobby Lashley hadn't been a part of it. When the Last Man Standing match between Braun Strowman and Lashley was announced, not many were thrilled. However, the two men put on arguably the best match of the night, which was not only explosive but also well scripted.

Even though the Monster Among Men emerged as the winner, it was Bobby Lashley who delivered his best match performance since his return to WWE last year.

Lashley was lost in the mid-card due to average performances, but he managed to do extremely well this time around and made the match better than it could have been. Lashley showcased the great power and athleticism he's capable of, and did so against WWE’s largest superstar in Strowman. Not only that, he took a ton of bumps to ensure Strowman looked like the superior monster whenever required, and carried the match throughout extremely well.

A loss to Strowman should not hurt The Almighty, who will definitely return stronger and better soon.

