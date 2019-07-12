WWE Extreme Rules: 5 Surprises that could happen- Bray Wyatt returns, Big title change

Extreme Rules has the potential to be extremely good indeed

WWE Extreme Rules is just around the corner and it is guaranteed to be quite the show for fans. There's a lot that could potentially happen during the show, including an almost guaranteed Brock Lesnar cash-in.

While that is not necessarily a surprise, there are quite a few matches on the card, so I deem it all too likely that there will be more than one item of note from Extreme Rules. Here are 5 surprises that I can potentially see happening during the show.

Which of these surprises can you actually see transpire from the list? In fact, which of these would you rather did not happen?

I look forward to reading all your comments in the column below, readers.

#5 Samoa Joe becomes the WWE Champion

SAMOA JOE IS THE PERFECT CHALLENGER TO DETHRONE KOFI KINGSTON.



YA CANNOT TELL ME OTHERWISE.



Am I right, Kofi?#SDLive #SmackDownLIVE pic.twitter.com/K4GFusoHh2 — Z - R Ø (@The__Realest1__) July 3, 2019

KofiMania was a great moment for the fans in attendance at WrestleMania and he's been a fighting champion ever since, appearing on both shows, most weeks. However, it may just be time for a change in guard just to shake up the scenario at the top of the SmackDown Live card. When Eric Bischoff comes into the fold, he may want a strong heel Champion leading his brand into the new age.

Samoa Joe has always had the tools and the attributes to be the face of SmackDown Live. He lost a lot of momentum after losing match after match to AJ Styles, but truth be told, he would make the most of every single opportunity that was presented to him and come out looking like a monster.

Of all the amazing opponents that Kofi Kingston has faced since he became the Champion, Samoa Joe has been the most formidable one. It wouldn't hurt him to drop the title to the Samoan Submission Machine.

