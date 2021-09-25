WWE Extreme Rules - 5 Things that should not happen at any cost 

WWE Extreme Rules is scheduled to happen this weekend and the anticipation is...mild at best?! Not only are there only six matches on the card, but it does seem like a pitstop on the road to Crown Jewel and beyond.

With that said, Vince McMahon and his creative team should ensure that the following missteps are avoided at WWE Extreme Rules at all costs. One has to remember that WWE is your never-ending soap opera, where knee-jerk reactions can ruin the overall product.

Let's take a look at five things that should not happen at WWE Extreme Rules at any cost.

#5 Finn Balor shouldn't lose clean at WWE Extreme Rules if that's the plan

Roman Reigns vs. The Demon at WWE Extreme Rules is certainly a match that is bound to keep the audience riveted. Unlike the match between Reigns and Cesaro, where the result is obvious, this one is relatively harder to predict!

The company has done its best to maintain Roman Reigns' dominance. This applies to The Demon persona too, which has not lost a match on the main roster yet!

Fast forward to the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, where the creative team may just be compelled to make their Tribal Chief pick up a clean win. This will eliminate the months and years of work it has taken to make The Demon King appear bulletproof. If The Demon is to lose at WWE Extreme Rules against Roman Reigns, some shenanigans must be involved.

Maybe The Usos come to the aid of their Tribal Chief and cost Finn Balor his chance at regaining the Universal Championship, a title that he never lost.

Remember that he got injured during a match with Seth Rollins and had to relinquish the title after.

